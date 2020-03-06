Mullen entered the Class D2 girls State Basketball tournament as the #3 seed with a record of 25-1. They played #6 seed BDS (Bruning-Davenport-Shickly) with a record of 18-5 in the first round Thursday night at 8:45 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest. Mullen defeated BDS 60-54 to advance to the semifinals Friday at 3:45 p.m. at the Devaney Center. Samantha Moore led the way for the Broncos with 27 points. She was 11 of 11 from the free throw line. Mullen plays #2 seed Humphrey St. Francis today in the semifinals to see who plays for the championship at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and who plays for third place at Lincoln East at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Mullen Lady Broncos Win First Round at State
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
