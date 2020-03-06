Mullen Girls State

Samantha Moore takes a jump shot for 2 in their game against BDS in the first round of the Class D2 Girls State Basketball tournament Thursday night at Lincoln Southwest. Samantha had 27 points on the night.

 Photo by Sue Licking

Mullen entered the Class D2 girls State Basketball tournament as the #3 seed with a record of 25-1. They played #6 seed BDS (Bruning-Davenport-Shickly) with a record of 18-5 in the first round Thursday night at 8:45 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest. Mullen defeated BDS 60-54 to advance to the semifinals Friday at 3:45 p.m. at the Devaney Center. Samantha Moore led the way for the Broncos with 27 points. She was 11 of 11 from the free throw line. Mullen plays #2 seed Humphrey St. Francis today in the semifinals to see who plays for the championship at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and who plays for third place at Lincoln East at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

