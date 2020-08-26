The Mullen volleyball team is coming off a successful but disappointing season by their standards a season ago. They went 18-13, but their dreams of getting to the state for the third year in a row were dashed by Wynot in the District Final.
The team will have experience this season with all-staters Kylie Licking and Samantha Moore back. Moore finished with 309 kills and Licking had 189 a season ago.
Other starters back include setter Lindsey Coble who had 96 digs and Brooke McCully who had 69 kills.
"We are pretty experienced and very competitive,” Head Coach Jennifer Moore said. “We feel we can play with anybody.”
This is Moore’s first year as the head coach for Mullen. Prior to this year, she was the assistant under Belinda Coble for three seasons.
One issue that Moore see’s with the team is that everybody can fit into multiple different positions for the team. It will take a little time to find the best combination to make the Broncos as successful as they possibly can be.
Right now, Mullen is listed as a contender heading into the 2020 season in Class D2. The team is not paying to much attention to that and is trying to focus on getting the opportunity to play, which in this day and age is something you can’t take for granted anymore.
“We really just want to play,” Moore said. “One day at a time, with everything unknown.”
Mullen volleyball competes in the MNAC conference and fall under Class D-2 classification. The school has been to state eight times in their history with their best finish coming in 2018 when they finished in third place in Class D-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.