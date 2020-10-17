Mullen went 2-0 on Championship Saturday of the MNAC tournament in Mullen. It didn't come easy for the Broncos but they were able to outlast Anselmo-Merna 24-26, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, and 15-9.
In the Championship Match, they beat the Twin Loup Wolves 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, and 25-22. It is a good confidence booster for a Broncos team who will be facing C-1 and C-2 schools on Oct.20 at the Broken Bow Invite on Oct. 20.
Championship Match
Semifinal One- Mullen beats Anselmo-Merna 24-26, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, and 15-9.
Semifinal Two- Twin Loup beats South Loup 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 15-25, and 16-14.
3rd Place Match- South Loup beats Anselmo-Merna- 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, and 25-18.
Championship Match- Mullen beats Twin Loup 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, and 25-22.
