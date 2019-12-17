Mullen competed in the Gorgon/Rushville Invite Dec. 14 . There were 21 teams in all.
Valentine was the invite champion with 278.5 points with Bridgeport as the runner up with 137 points. Mullen finished the day in 6th place with 115 points.
Following are the results.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - wes jacobs of Pine Ridge
• 2nd Place - Eli Paxton of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Casey Miller of Valentine
• 4th Place - Thomas (TC) Hughson of Mitchell
• 5th Place - Dutch Yates of Garden Co.
• 6th Place - Tayson Ernesti of Hemingford
• 7th Place - Jeffery Forsen of Mullen
• 8th Place - chancey Witt of Pine Ridge
1st Place Match
• wes jacobs (Pine Ridge) 4-0, Fr. over Eli Paxton (Mullen) 7-1, Fr. (Fall 3:06)
3rd Place Match
• Casey Miller (Valentine) 8-3, Fr. over Thomas (TC) Hughson (Mitchell) 5-6, Fr. (Fall 2:20)
5th Place Match
• Dutch Yates (Garden Co.) 6-3, So. over Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 4-3, Sr. (MD 10-2)
7th Place Match
• Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 2-6, Fr. over chancey Witt (Pine Ridge) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:57)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Casey Benavides of Bridgeport
• 2nd Place - Cayden Lamb of Valentine
• 3rd Place - Traiton Starr of Gordon-Rushville
• 4th Place - Creel Weber of Hemingford
• 5th Place - Zaniyan Iron Eyes of Pine Ridge
• 6th Place - Elijah Conley of Bridgeport
• 7th Place - Giada Scherich of Red Cloud
• 8th Place - John Ciluaga of Hill City
1st Place Match
• Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 11-0, Sr. over Cayden Lamb (Valentine) 6-3, Fr. (Fall 1:20)
3rd Place Match
• Traiton Starr (Gordon-Rushville) 6-4, Fr. over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 4-4, Fr. (Fall 0:18)
5th Place Match
• Zaniyan Iron Eyes (Pine Ridge) 5-2, 7th. over Elijah Conley (Bridgeport) 2-6, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (24-8))
7th Place Match
• Giada Scherich (Red Cloud) 2-6, 7th. over John Ciluaga (Hill City) 1-5, Jr. (Fall 2:33)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Teven Marshall of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City
• 3rd Place - Ashton Lurz of Valentine
• 4th Place - Gavin Sandoz of Valentine
• 5th Place - Robert Reina of Gordon-Rushville
• 6th Place - Daniel Kohel of Morrill
• 7th Place - Eric Vahrenkamp of Chadron
• 8th Place - Reid McCord of Garden Co.
1st Place Match
• Teven Marshall (Mullen) 5-0, Sr. over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 6-1, So. (Fall 5:18)
3rd Place Match
• Ashton Lurz (Valentine) 6-3, Fr. over Gavin Sandoz (Valentine) 4-4, Fr. (Fall 0:43)
5th Place Match
• Robert Reina (Gordon-Rushville) 4-6, Jr. over Daniel Kohel (Morrill) 5-4, Fr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
• Eric Vahrenkamp (Chadron) 3-6, Jr. over Reid McCord (Garden Co.) 2-6, So. (Fall 0:56)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Chris Williams of Valentine
• 2nd Place - Cody Miller of Valentine
• 3rd Place - Conner Fowler of Valentine
• 4th Place - Kyle Durfee of Mullen
• 5th Place - Kolby Denke of Chadron
• 6th Place - Bryan Keller of Valentine
• 7th Place - Hunter Way of Hill City
• 8th Place - Jerzie Menke of Bridgeport
1st Place Match
• Chris Williams (Valentine) 8-0, Jr. over Cody Miller (Valentine) 4-3, So. (TF-1.5 5:06 (22-6))
3rd Place Match
• Conner Fowler (Valentine) 6-3, So. over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 4-3, So. (SV-1 4-2)
5th Place Match
• Kolby Denke (Chadron) 3-6, Fr. over Bryan Keller (Valentine) 2-5, Fr. (MD 10-0)
7th Place Match
• Hunter Way (Hill City) 6-3, Jr. over Jerzie Menke (Bridgeport) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 3:33)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jared Harris of Bennett County High School
• 2nd Place - Tobin Olson of Valentine
• 3rd Place - Jaxon Johnson of Hill City
• 4th Place - Hadley Markowski of Mitchell
• 5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
• 5th Place - Brenton Abbott of Leyton
• 6th Place - Aydon McDonald of Gordon-Rushville
• 7th Place - Hunter Kildow of Bayard
• 8th Place - Beau Child of Gordon-Rushville
1st Place Match
• Jared Harris (Bennett County High School) 10-1, Sr. over Tobin Olson (Valentine) 5-2, So. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
• Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 7-3, Jr. over Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) 7-3, Jr. (Fall 3:14)
5th Place Match
• Aydon McDonald (Gordon-Rushville) 3-6, Fr. over Brenton Abbott (Leyton) 3-2, . (DFF)
7th Place Match
• Hunter Kildow (Bayard) 7-4, Jr. over Beau Child (Gordon-Rushville) 1-3, So. (Fall 2:57)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
• 2nd Place - Dennis Vogl of Crawford
• 3rd Place - Carter Buchheit of Hemingford
• 4th Place - Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville
• 5th Place - Colton Pouk of Perkins County
• 6th Place - Holden Mundorf of Valentine
• 7th Place - Chayton Bynes of Chadron
• 8th Place - Mason Harp of Valentine
1st Place Match
• Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 9-0, Sr. over Dennis Vogl (Crawford) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 3:16)
3rd Place Match
• Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 6-1, Sr. over Jace Freeseman (Gordon-Rushville) 4-4, Fr. (MD 15-1)
5th Place Match
• Colton Pouk (Perkins County) 5-5, So. over Holden Mundorf (Valentine) 1-7, So. (Fall 2:34)
7th Place Match
• Chayton Bynes (Chadron) 3-4, So. over Mason Harp (Valentine) 1-5, Jr. (Fall 0:41)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Morgan McGinley of Valentine
• 2nd Place - Trevor Widener of Bridgeport
• 3rd Place - Chihaya Yamamoto of Red Cloud
• 4th Place - Ty Allen of Bennett County High School
• 5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
• 6th Place - Luke Honstein of Hemingford
• 6th Place - Spencer DeNaeyer of Mullen
• 7th Place - Adam Hill of Garden Co.
• 8th Place - Drake Brewer of Gordon-Rushville
1st Place Match
• Morgan McGinley (Valentine) 10-0, Sr. over Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) 10-1, Jr. (MD 17-6)
3rd Place Match
• Chihaya Yamamoto (Red Cloud) 10-3, Jr. over Ty Allen (Bennett County High School) 8-3, So. (Dec 11-8)
5th Place Match
• Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 5-4, So. over Luke Honstein (Hemingford) 7-4, Sr. (DFF)
7th Place Match
• Adam Hill (Garden Co.) 7-5, Fr. over Drake Brewer (Gordon-Rushville) 5-5, So. (Fall 3:45)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colton Holthus of Garden Co.
• 2nd Place - Drake Janssen of Valentine
• 3rd Place - Isaiah Bryner of Hemingford
• 4th Place - Mason Heath of Bennett County High School
• 5th Place - Damien Bell of Bridgeport
• 6th Place - Curtis Rittgarn of Gordon-Rushville
• 7th Place - Haden Chase Alone of Bennett County High School
• 8th Place - Kolton Kriha of Bayard
1st Place Match
• Colton Holthus (Garden Co.) 10-0, Jr. over Drake Janssen (Valentine) 6-2, So. (Dec 8-7)
3rd Place Match
• Isaiah Bryner (Hemingford) 10-2, Sr. over Mason Heath (Bennett County High School) 6-5, Fr. (Fall 0:51)
5th Place Match
• Damien Bell (Bridgeport) 10-3, Jr. over Curtis Rittgarn (Gordon-Rushville) 5-4, Fr. (NC)
7th Place Match
• Haden Chase Alone (Bennett County High School) 6-5, Fr. over Kolton Kriha (Bayard) 2-5, So. (M. For.)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Chase Olson of Valentine
• 2nd Place - Weston Ireland of Bennett County High School
• 3rd Place - Conner Halverson of Gordon-Rushville
• 4th Place - Christian Leonard of Bayard
• 5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
• 6th Place - Riley Holthus of Garden Co.
• 6th Place - Kade Waggener of Chadron
• 7th Place - Tagg Buechle of Valentine
• 8th Place - Trae Skiles of Ogallala
1st Place Match
• Chase Olson (Valentine) 8-0, Sr. over Weston Ireland (Bennett County High School) 7-2, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
• Conner Halverson (Gordon-Rushville) 3-1, Sr. over Christian Leonard (Bayard) 7-2, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
• Riley Holthus (Garden Co.) 6-3, Fr. over Kade Waggener (Chadron) 7-6, Jr. (DFF)
7th Place Match
• Tagg Buechle (Valentine) 3-2, So. over Trae Skiles (Ogallala) 6-5, Jr. (Fall 1:45)
160 JV
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Logan Rethwisch of Garden Co.
• 2nd Place - Alan Salinas of Hill City
• 3rd Place - Deshawanee Iron Cloud of Little Wound
• 4th Place - Cypris ghost of Pine Ridge
Round 1
• Logan Rethwisch (Garden Co.) 5-2, Fr. over Cypris ghost (Pine Ridge) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 0:16)
• Alan Salinas (Hill City) 2-1, Jr. over Deshawanee Iron Cloud (Little Wound) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
Round 2
• Logan Rethwisch (Garden Co.) 5-2, Fr. over Alan Salinas (Hill City) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
• Deshawanee Iron Cloud (Little Wound) 2-4, Fr. over Cypris ghost (Pine Ridge) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 1:10)
Round 3
• Logan Rethwisch (Garden Co.) 5-2, Fr. over Deshawanee Iron Cloud (Little Wound) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 0:27)
• Alan Salinas (Hill City) 2-1, Jr. over Cypris ghost (Pine Ridge) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 0:47)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Josh Warren of Bridgeport
• 2nd Place - Kaden Vincent of Gordon-Rushville
• 3rd Place - Allen McCumbers of Sioux Co.
• 4th Place - Alex Neefe of Hemingford
• 5th Place - Ridge Ward of Bennett County High School
• 6th Place - Dale Pourier of Little Wound
• 7th Place - Sage Schrunk of Valentine
• 8th Place - Trey Kirch of Garden Co.
1st Place Match
• Josh Warren (Bridgeport) 12-0, Jr. over Kaden Vincent (Gordon-Rushville) 5-4, Sr. (Fall 0:42)
3rd Place Match
• Allen McCumbers (Sioux Co.) 6-2, Sr. over Alex Neefe (Hemingford) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match
• Ridge Ward (Bennett County High School) 5-5, Jr. over Dale Pourier (Little Wound) 1-3, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (16-0))
7th Place Match
• Sage Schrunk (Valentine) 1-4, Fr. over Trey Kirch (Garden Co.) 3-6, So. (Fall 3:00)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ryan O`Kief of Valentine
• 2nd Place - Brandon Scherich of Red Cloud
• 3rd Place - Michael Morgan of Morrill
• 4th Place - Riley Kessler of Mullen
• 5th Place - Dallas Miller of Garden Co.
• 6th Place - Kannon Palu of Perkins County
• 7th Place - Trendon Starr of Gordon-Rushville
• 8th Place - Gabe Fanning of Bennett County High School
1st Place Match
• Ryan O`Kief (Valentine) 7-2, Jr. over Brandon Scherich (Red Cloud) 7-3, So. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
• Michael Morgan (Morrill) 5-4, So. over Riley Kessler (Mullen) 6-2, Sr. (NC)
5th Place Match
• Dallas Miller (Garden Co.) 4-5, So. over Kannon Palu (Perkins County) 6-6, Fr. (NC)
7th Place Match
• Trendon Starr (Gordon-Rushville) 2-2, Sr. over Gabe Fanning (Bennett County High School) 2-5, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jake Sellman of Hemingford
• 2nd Place - Titan Soderlin of Bennett County High School
• 3rd Place - Bryce Seier of Morrill
• 4th Place - Shilo Yellow Boy of Red Cloud
• 5th Place - Auston Roberts of Bridgeport
• 6th Place - jesse hagen of Pine Ridge
• 7th Place - Harvey Wesley of Hay Springs
• 8th Place - Kellie Walking Eagle of Pine Ridge
1st Place Match
• Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 7-4, Sr. over Titan Soderlin (Bennett County High School) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 1:00)
3rd Place Match
• Bryce Seier (Morrill) 5-3, Jr. over Shilo Yellow Boy (Red Cloud) 6-7, Jr. (MD 14-5)
5th Place Match
• Auston Roberts (Bridgeport) 4-8, Fr. over jesse hagen (Pine Ridge) 2-3, 7th. (Fall 0:20)
7th Place Match
• Harvey Wesley (Hay Springs) 3-5, Fr. over Kellie Walking Eagle (Pine Ridge) 0-3, So. (Fall 1:07)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dante Bravo of Pine Ridge
• 2nd Place - Clayton Hassett of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Nicholas Coley of Mitchell
• 4th Place - Tanner Davis of Hill City
• 5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
• 6th Place - Brandon Knoles of Perkins County
• 6th Place - Jayce Anderson of Valentine
• 7th Place - Brock Knutson of Mitchell
• 8th Place - Lucas Pourier of Little Wound
1st Place Match
• Dante Bravo (Pine Ridge) 4-0, Sr. over Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 6-1, . (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
• Nicholas Coley (Mitchell) 7-3, Sr. over Tanner Davis (Hill City) 6-4, So. (Fall 1:44)
5th Place Match
• Brandon Knoles (Perkins County) 9-5, Jr. over Jayce Anderson (Valentine) 6-4, Sr. (DFF)
7th Place Match
• Brock Knutson (Mitchell) 3-4, Fr. over Lucas Pourier (Little Wound) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 4:39)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colt Rodgers of Bridgeport
• 2nd Place - Steven Fullerton of Valentine
• 3rd Place - lucas blue legs of Pine Ridge
• 4th Place - Nathan Coley of Mitchell
• 5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
• 6th Place - Ashton Meyer of Perkins County
• 6th Place - Dave Garcia of Pine Ridge
• 7th Place - Austin Meyer of Perkins County
• 8th Place - Madesi Stedman of Hill City
1st Place Match
• Colt Rodgers (Bridgeport) 9-0, Jr. over Steven Fullerton (Valentine) 7-2, So. (Fall 5:03)
3rd Place Match
• lucas blue legs (Pine Ridge) 4-1, Jr. over Nathan Coley (Mitchell) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 3:25)
5th Place Match
• Ashton Meyer (Perkins County) 6-6, So. over Dave Garcia (Pine Ridge) 3-2, Jr. (DFF)
7th Place Match
• Austin Meyer (Perkins County) 3-6, So. over Madesi Stedman (Hill City) 6-5, Jr. (Fall 4:12)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.