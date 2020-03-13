Mullen played #1 seed and undefeated Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D2 semifinals at the Devaney Center Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. and lost 74-35. Brendon Walker led the scoring for the Broncos with 11 points followed by Clayton Moore with 10 points and 8 rebounds. Mullen will play the loser of #2 seed Falls City Sacred Heart and #6 seed Parkview Christian Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast while Humphrey St. Francis will be looking for their 8th championship against the winner of that game at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 4:30 p.m.
Mullen Plays for Third Place Saturday Morning After Losing to #1 Seed Humphrey St. Francis
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
