Brendon Walker

Brendon Walker plays defense against the Exeter-Milligan ball handler during their D2-4 District Final game Feb. 29.

Mullen played #1 seed and undefeated Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D2 semifinals at the Devaney Center Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. and lost 74-35. Brendon Walker led the scoring for the Broncos with 11 points followed by Clayton Moore with 10 points and 8 rebounds. Mullen will play the loser of #2 seed Falls City Sacred Heart and #6 seed Parkview Christian Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast while Humphrey St. Francis will be looking for their 8th championship against the winner of that game at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 4:30 p.m.

Recommended for you