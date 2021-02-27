The first of the area Boys Basketball teams played their District Final on Feb. 27. In dominant fashion Mullen who is the No.1 seed in the D2 boys basketball power points defeated Hay Springs 67-29 in the D2-1 District Final at Valentine.
The game wasn't close from the start as the Broncos jumped ahead 24-4 after one-quarter of play. Leading the team in scoring was sophomore Clayton Moore with 23 points.
The Broncos will have to wait and see who they will be playing until later on next week when the rest of the District Finals are played. It is assumed that Mullen will more than likely be the No. 1 seed since they entered the District Final first in the power points.
