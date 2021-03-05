Trailing 28-18 with little time in the third quarter, Mullen knew they had to find a way to play better. That is exactly what they were able to do as they put together a 12-0 run to knock off Wynot 30-28 in a dramatic finish.
What made the game interesting is the fact that Mullen trailed the entire game. They grabbed their first lead when Shelby Welsh knocked down a clutch jumper with less than five seconds to go in the game.
The Broncos were able to set up that opportunity by playing tremendous defense throughout the end of the third and into the fourth. Something they didn't do in the first half as they struggled to rebound the ball.
Mullen's comeback was also aided by Wynot's inability to make a free-throw down the stretch in the game. The Blue Devils made two free throws in the game and no free throws in the deciding fourth quarter.
Leading the team in scoring was Welsh with eight points and Samantha Moore with eight points. Taylor Svoboda finished the game with seven points and Kylie Licking had five points.
Mullen finishes the season as the D2 third-place team and with a record of 26-3.
