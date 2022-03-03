In Class D2 Boys State Basketball play, #7 seeded Mullen (18-8) will face #2 FCSH (22-5) at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, at Lincoln Southwest High School in Lincoln. The winner will face the winner of #3 Hyannis (23-3) v. #6 Parkview Christian (18-6) at 7:45 p.m Thursday, March 10.
The DS Boys State Championship game is set for Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with the game for third place to be played Friday, March 11, at 1 p.m. at Lincoln East High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.