The MNAC and Fort Kearney Conference wrestling meets were held at Mullen and Wilcox High Schools on Feb. 2. After finishing runner-up, a season ago at MNAC, Mullen walked away with first with 123 points, and Twin Loup was second with a 103. 5 points. At the Fort Kearney Conference Meet, A-L was second to Class C Amherst with 132 points.
“I thought our guys wrestled well for the most part,” Mullen Coach Russ Monette said. “We have a few areas to work on before our postseason gets underway, but I think we are where we need to be right now.”
Taking home first place for the Broncos was Jeffrey Forsen at 106 pounds, Eli Paxton at 113 pounds, Chase Gracey at 126 pounds, and Spencer DeNaeyer at 152 pounds.
Forsen cruised to the Championship at his weight division. He started by pinning Isaac Shaner of Brady in a 1:38, then he pinned his teammate Carter Haesler in 0:30, before finishing the day off with a pin of Cash Davis of Hyannis in 0:53 in the finals.
In the first round at 113 pounds, Paxton took care of business against Brodie Stengel of Sandhills-Thedford. He ended up winning the match by pin in 1:55.
That was followed up by him pinning both Hector Estrada and David Switzer of Twin Loup in under three minutes.
Continuing the streak of winning by pins was Gracey at his weight class. He first pinned Daylon Weekly of Sandhills-Valley in 1:30, then he defeated Braden Powell of Sandhills-Valley by pin in 3:24. In the championship, he defeated Garret Keith of Twin Loup with a pin in 3:14.
It was all business for DeNayer at 152 pounds, in the first round he earned a very quick pin of Levi Jurjens of Brady in 0:14. He then pinned Trevor Kohl of Hyannis in 1:04 and Colby Streit of South Loup in a 1:07.
Other medalists, at the MNAC Championships for Mullen included Carter Haesler who was fourth at 106 pounds, Kyle Durfee who was second at 132 pounds, Sean Simonson who was second at 160 pounds, Owen Thorberg who was second at 182 pounds, and Isaac Welch was second at Heavyweight.
Not far behind Mullen, was the 2020 MNAC Champs Twin Loup. They might have had a shot to win again this year if it was not for the fact, they were without Nolan Osborn who is 34-4 at 106 pounds. He missed the meet due to an injury suffered the prior week at Ainsworth.
Taking home first-place medals for the Wolves, was Shawn Quandt at 145 pounds, Kade Bottorf at 160 pounds, and Slate Micheel at 170 pounds.
Bottorf only had to wrestle one match on the day to get first. He received bye’s through the first two rounds and then picked up a tech fall over Simonson of Mullen with an 18-3 decision in the Championship.
After earning a bye in the first round, Quandt pinned Cameron White of Sandhills-Valley in 1:00. In the finals, he did the same thing, pinning Talon Crago of South Loup in 0:55.
Micheel’s first match at 170 pounds came in the semifinals against Tayte Thornton of Anselmo-Merna. He was able to pin him in a 1:54.
In his finals match, Micheel had to battle against Tristan Stearns of Brady who came into the bout with a record of 30-11. In the end, it was the Twin Loup junior who walked away with a 6-2 decision.
The Wolves other medalists were Hector Estrada and David Switzer who were second and third at 113 pounds, Garret Keith who was second at 126 pounds, and Keaton Dowse who finished second at 138 pounds.
Despite having one of the smaller teams in the MNAC this year, Sandhills-Thedford finished the meet with three individual gold medalists and ended up fifth as a team with 66 points. The first-place finishers for the Knights were Reece Zutavern at 182 pounds, Reed McFadden at 220 pounds, and Brayton Branic at 285 pounds.
Zutavern like Bottorf of Twin Loup had to only step on the mat once to get first. He defeated Thorberg of Mullen with a pin in 0:45.
McFadden was not as lucky and had to wrestle three matches to pick up first. His first win was against Clay Witthuhn of South Loup with a pin in 3:46. After that, he pinned Kaden Dady of Brady in a 1:23.
Gavin Anderson of Hyannis was his opponent in the finals, and the match went the distance, with McFadden earning a 9-2 decision.
After getting a bye in the first round, Branic pinned Kaden Blake of Sandhills-Valley in 0:07 in the semifinals and then earned a 5-1 decision over Isaac Welch in the finals at 285 pounds.
Both Brodie Stengel at 113 pounds and Fletcher Pollard at 145 pounds earned medals as well. Stengell took home fourth and Pollard finished third.
South Loup finished third in the team standings with 79 points but had no first place finishers. The Bobcat’s highest placer was Logan Peterson in second place.
He pinned teammate Dylan Handley in a 1:08 and then got a tough draw with undefeated and Class D No. 1 Dayton Gipe of Sandhills Valley in the finals. The bout was won by Gipe who pinned Peterson in 0:51.
South Loup’s other medalist were Talon Crago who was second at 145 pounds, Colby Streit who was second at 152 pounds, Dylan Handley who was third at 120 pounds, Carson Mason who was third at 132 pounds, Dawson Dogget who was third at 138 pounds, Rio Remund who was third at 170 pounds, and Clay Witthuhn who finished fourth at 220 pounds.
With injuries being an issue for Anselmo-Merna this year, they decided to rest up and only bring three wrestlers with sub-districts looming. As a result, they finished eighth with four points.
Earning those four points for the Coyotes was Sebastian Younes who was fourth at 170 pounds. He went 1-3 on the day and beat his teammate Thornton with a 4-2 decision.
At the Fort Kearney Conference, A-L finished with three individual medalists on their way to second place as a team. They were Owen Hartman at 106 pounds, Cooper Slingsby at 182 pounds, and Kolby Larson at 195 pounds.
Probably the biggest surprise of those champs was Hartman at 106 pounds who came into the tournament with a record of 14-22.
According to Ansley-Litchfield Coach Mitchell Sloggett, Hartman has continued to improve throughout this season. He stated that his performance at the Fort Kearney Conference Meet was the payoff for the hard work he has put in this year.
His journey to gold started with a pin of Jake Klotz of Hi-Line in 3:24. He followed that up with a pin of Austin Kennicutt of Overton in 3:01 and then pinned Navarre Plagmann of S-E-M in 4:49.
Slingsby received a bye in his first-round match at 182 pounds, and then he earned a 5-1 decision over Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton. In the title match, he pinned Brody Bogard of Amherst in 1:29.
Two pins are all Kolby Larson needed at 195 pounds to reach the finals. The first came in 0:38 over teammate Kaden Stunkel and the second was a pin in 2:18 over Ashton Hawkins of Axtell.
In the finals, he earned a 10-2 major decision over Riley Gallaway of Amherst.
Brothers Collin and Hunter Arehart took home second place finishes for the Spartans at 160 and 170 pounds, David Lewis was third at 126 pounds, Dillon Stark was fourth at 132 pounds, and Kaden Stunkel was fourth at 195 pounds.
Finishing in ninth place out of ten teams was Sumner-Eddyville-Miller with 45.5 points.
The Mustangs had three medalists at the meet. They were Navarre Plagmann who was second at 106 pounds, Brendon Hall was third at 285 pounds, and Ashton Nichols was fourth at 170 pounds.
It was a quick turnaround for all the area teams from their conference meets, with them all competing in their various sub-district tournaments on Feb. 7.
