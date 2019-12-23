Anselmo-Merna, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford, SEM and South Loup all competed in the Sutherland Invite Dec. 21. There were 26 teams in all.
Mullen came away with the championship with 131 points with Maxwell as runner up with 119 points.
Sandhills/Thedford placed 5th with 92 points, Anselmo-Merna 6th with 72.5 points, South Loup 16th with 47 points and SEM 18th with 29 points.
Following are the final results of the Sutherland Invite
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eli Paxton of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Dutch Yates of Garden County
• 3rd Place - Zane Druery of Anselmo-Merna
• 4th Place - Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County
1st Place Match
• Eli Paxton (Mullen) 13-1, Fr. over Dutch Yates (Garden County) 11-6, So. (Fall 4:16)
3rd Place Match
• Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 15-6, Fr. over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 5-10, Fr. (Dec 10-6)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Logan Peterson of South Loup
• 2nd Place - Tristin Grooms of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Kaleb Christofferson of Hitchcock County
• 4th Place - Alex Spotanski of Shelton
• 5th Place - Ethan Norton of Maxwell
• 6th Place - Gabe Kohel of Morrill
Round 1
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3, Jr. over Gabe Kohel (Morrill) 2-7, So. (TF-1.5 4:30 (15-0))
• Tristin Grooms (Mullen) 9-3, So. over Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 10-6, So. (Dec 6-2)
• Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 8-9, So. over Ethan Norton (Maxwell) 8-9, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
Round 2
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3, Jr. over Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 8-9, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-3))
• Tristin Grooms (Mullen) 9-3, So. over Ethan Norton (Maxwell) 8-9, Fr. (Fall 0:54)
• Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 10-6, So. over Gabe Kohel (Morrill) 2-7, So. (Fall 0:30)
Round 3
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3, Jr. over Ethan Norton (Maxwell) 8-9, Fr. (Fall 3:34)
• Tristin Grooms (Mullen) 9-3, So. over Gabe Kohel (Morrill) 2-7, So. (Fall 1:02)
• Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 10-6, So. over Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 8-9, So. (Fall 1:54)
Round 4
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3, Jr. over Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 10-6, So. (MD 8-0)
• Tristin Grooms (Mullen) 9-3, So. over Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 8-9, So. (Fall 1:02)
• Ethan Norton (Maxwell) 8-9, Fr. over Gabe Kohel (Morrill) 2-7, So. (Fall 2:17)
Round 5
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3, Jr. over Tristin Grooms (Mullen) 9-3, So. (Fall 2:25)
• Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 10-6, So. over Ethan Norton (Maxwell) 8-9, Fr. (Fall 4:21)
• Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 8-9, So. over Gabe Kohel (Morrill) 2-7, So. (Fall 0:59)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Teven Marshall of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Ethan Atkins of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
• 3rd Place - Sam Tourney of Shelton
• 4th Place - Daniel Kohel of Morrill
1st Place Match
• Teven Marshall (Mullen) 12-0, Sr. over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-4, Fr. (Fall 3:30)
3rd Place Match
• Sam Tourney (Shelton) 10-6, Sr. over Daniel Kohel (Morrill) 7-4, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kyle Durfee of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Shane Schneider of Maxwell
• 3rd Place - Drake Belville of Doniphan-Trumbull
• 4th Place - Jack McArthur of Hitchcock County
1st Place Match
• Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 8-5, So. over Shane Schneider (Maxwell) 7-8, So. (Fall 1:04)
3rd Place Match
• Drake Belville (Doniphan-Trumbull) 11-4, Jr. over Jack McArthur (Hitchcock County) 11-6, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Samuel Foster of Sutherland
• 2nd Place - Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna
• 3rd Place - Garrett Latimer of Southwest
• 4th Place - Hunter Kildow of Bayard
1st Place Match
• Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 14-0, So. over Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 11-1, Fr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
• Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 6-2, Jr. over Hunter Kildow (Bayard) 10-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 1:51 (16-0))
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jeremy Larson of Brady
• 2nd Place - Jon Peterka of Sutherland
• 3rd Place - Seth Hare of Hitchcock County
• 4th Place - Colton Pouk of Perkins County
1st Place Match
• Jeremy Larson (Brady) 14-1, Jr. over Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 13-2, So. (TF-1.5 4:55 (18-2))
3rd Place Match
• Seth Hare (Hitchcock County) 10-2, Sr. over Colton Pouk (Perkins County) 9-6, So. (NC)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Matt Van Pelt of Southwest
• 2nd Place - Jaden Henderson of Medicine Valley
• 3rd Place - Eddie Hanson of Rawlins County
• 4th Place - Hunter Swanson of Maxwell
1st Place Match
• Matt Van Pelt (Southwest) 16-2, Jr. over Jaden Henderson (Medicine Valley) 14-3, Jr. (Fall 5:47)
3rd Place Match
• Eddie Hanson (Rawlins County) 6-2, Jr. over Hunter Swanson (Maxwell) 9-5, Fr. (Fall 3:27)
145B
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ezekiel Heaton of Hyannis
• 2nd Place - Kelton Conn of Banner County
• 3rd Place - Tennille Warembourg of Wauneta-Palisade
• 4th Place - Chase Bryant of NPSP
Round 1
• Kelton Conn (Banner County) 3-7, Fr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:36)
• Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) 3-9, Fr. over Chase Bryant (NPSP) 0-17, Fr. (Fall 0:23)
Round 2
• Kelton Conn (Banner County) 3-7, Fr. over Chase Bryant (NPSP) 0-17, Fr. (Fall 0:21)
• Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) 3-9, Fr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
Round 3
• Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) 3-9, Fr. over Kelton Conn (Banner County) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 4:21)
• Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 1-9, Fr. over Chase Bryant (NPSP) 0-17, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Brett Tryon of Southwest
• 2nd Place - Colton Holthus of Garden County
• 3rd Place - Serbando Diaz of Dundy County-Stratton
• 4th Place - Kolton Kriha of Bayard
1st Place Match
• Brett Tryon (Southwest) 15-4, Jr. over Colton Holthus (Garden County) 16-1, Jr. (SV-1 12-10)
3rd Place Match
• Serbando Diaz (Dundy County-Stratton) 14-3, Jr. over Kolton Kriha (Bayard) 6-4, So. (NC)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Derek Gibson of Maxwell
• 2nd Place - Jace Wid of Perkins County
• 3rd Place - Christian Leonard of Bayard
• 4th Place - Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County
1st Place Match
• Derek Gibson (Maxwell) 18-1, Sr. over Jace Wid (Perkins County) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 3:08)
3rd Place Match
• Christian Leonard (Bayard) 10-3, Jr. over Keegan Shuler (Hitchcock County) 14-4, Fr. (NC)
160B
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colby Streit of South Loup
• 2nd Place - Bry Rowe of Hyannis
• 3rd Place - Klarissa Rinne of Dundy County-Stratton
• 4th Place - Levi Jurjens of Brady
• 5th Place - Lunna Hottovy of Medicine Valley
Round 1
• Bry Rowe (Hyannis) 5-8, So. over Klarissa Rinne (Dundy County-Stratton) 5-12, So. (SV-1 10-8)
• Levi Jurjens (Brady) 1-10, Fr. over Lunna Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 0-13, Fr. (Dec 11-6)
Round 2
• Colby Streit (South Loup) 7-6, Jr. over Lunna Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 0:22)
• Bry Rowe (Hyannis) 5-8, So. over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 1-10, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
Round 3
• Colby Streit (South Loup) 7-6, Jr. over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 1-10, Fr. (Fall 0:42)
• Klarissa Rinne (Dundy County-Stratton) 5-12, So. over Lunna Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 1:20)
Round 4
• Colby Streit (South Loup) 7-6, Jr. over Klarissa Rinne (Dundy County-Stratton) 5-12, So. (Fall 0:58)
• Bry Rowe (Hyannis) 5-8, So. over Lunna Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 2:44)
Round 5
• Colby Streit (South Loup) 7-6, Jr. over Bry Rowe (Hyannis) 5-8, So. (Fall 0:36)
• Klarissa Rinne (Dundy County-Stratton) 5-12, So. over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 1-10, Fr. (MD 15-4)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Talan McGill of NPSP
• 2nd Place - Gavin White of Sutherland
• 3rd Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills-Thedford
• 4th Place - Noah Jurjens of Brady
1st Place Match
• Talan McGill (NPSP) 16-1, Sr. over Gavin White (Sutherland) 13-5, So. (Dec 9-7)
3rd Place Match
• Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 14-3, So. over Noah Jurjens (Brady) 8-5, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills-Thedford
• 2nd Place - Michael Morgan of Morrill
• 3rd Place - Tyler Wolfe of Sandhills Valley
• 4th Place - Justin Schroll of NPSP
1st Place Match
• Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 10-1, Sr. over Michael Morgan (Morrill) 8-3, So. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
• Tyler Wolfe (Sandhills Valley) 8-2, Sr. over Justin Schroll (NPSP) 15-3, So. (Fall 1:25)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cyrus Green of Rawlins County
• 2nd Place - Colton Horne of Doniphan-Trumbull
• 3rd Place - Reed McFadden of Sandhills-Thedford
• 4th Place - Cole Downey of Southwest
1st Place Match
• Cyrus Green (Rawlins County) 10-3, Jr. over Colton Horne (Doniphan-Trumbull) 9-4, Jr. (SV-1 2-1)
3rd Place Match
• Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 9-3, Jr. over Cole Downey (Southwest) 13-7, Jr. (Fall 3:56)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Clayton Hassett of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Kayden Stubbs of Maxwell
• 3rd Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna
• 4th Place - Brandon Knoles of Perkins County
1st Place Match
• Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 11-2, Sr. over Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 15-1, So. (Fall 5:41)
3rd Place Match
• Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 14-3, Jr. over Brandon Knoles (Perkins County) 13-6, Jr. (NC)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills-Thedford
• 2nd Place - Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County
• 3rd Place - Clayton Hardy of Southwest
• 4th Place - Ashton Meyer of Perkins County
1st Place Match
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 11-4, Jr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
• Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 10-5, Fr. over Ashton Meyer (Perkins County) 10-7, So. (NC)
