Mullen and SEM wrestlers competed in the Arapahoe Invite Feb. 1. There were 13 teams. Mullen won the championship with 181 points with Arapahoe as runner up with 115 points. SEM finished the day in 10th with 43.5 points.
Mullen had five wrestlers win the championship in their respective weight class.
Eli Paxton of Mullen won over Karson Klumpe of Cambridge by (Fall 1:13) at 106.
Teven Marshall of Mullen won over Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton by (Dec 3-1) at 120.
Riley Kessler of Mullen won over Alex Auker of Norton by (Fall 5:00) at 182.
Ty Kvanvig of Mullen won over Skyler Warburton of Arapahoe by (TF-1.5 3:58 (16-0)).
Clayton Hassett of Mullen won over Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County by (Dec 4-0).
Following are the final results.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eli Paxton of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Josh Junemann of Oberlin
• 3rd Place - Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County
• 4th Place - Karson Klumpe of Cambridge
Round 1
• Eli Paxton (Mullen) 37-4, Fr. over Karson Klumpe (Cambridge) 5-17, Fr. (Fall 1:13)
• Josh Junemann (Oberlin) 18-14, . over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 3:04)
Round 2
• Eli Paxton (Mullen) 37-4, Fr. over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 0:12)
• Josh Junemann (Oberlin) 18-14, . over Karson Klumpe (Cambridge) 5-17, Fr. (Dec 19-14)
Round 3
• Eli Paxton (Mullen) 37-4, Fr. over Josh Junemann (Oberlin) 18-14, . (Fall 1:33)
• Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 12-19, Fr. over Karson Klumpe (Cambridge) 5-17, Fr. (Fall 1:02)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Zach Dickau of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Jacob Corbett of Cambridge
• 3rd Place - Kaleb Christofferson of Hitchcock County
• 4th Place - Bryan Conn of Arapahoe
1st Place Match
• Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 25-0, Jr. over Jacob Corbett (Cambridge) 21-19, Fr. (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match
• Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 23-12, So. over Bryan Conn (Arapahoe) 23-15, So. (Dec 8-1)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Teven Marshall of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton
• 3rd Place - Tristan White of Arapahoe
• 4th Place - Chet Fisher of Southern Valley
1st Place Match
• Teven Marshall (Mullen) 32-1, Sr. over Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 21-13, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
• Tristan White (Arapahoe) 25-6, So. over Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) 20-20, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Timmy Smith of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Kyle Durfee of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Reece Jones of SEM
• 4th Place - Breckin Savage of Oberlin
1st Place Match
• Timmy Smith (Hi-Line) 22-9, Sr. over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 31-12, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
• Reece Jones (SEM) 6-15, So. over Breckin Savage (Oberlin) 12-11, . (Fall 2:36)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Alex Eskew of Oberlin
• 2nd Place - JOHN TENBENSEL of Cambridge
• 3rd Place - Trevor Brown of Southern Valley
• 4th Place - Carson Gruntorad of Elm Creek
1st Place Match
• Alex Eskew (Oberlin) 23-8, . over JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
• Trevor Brown (Southern Valley) 25-17, So. over Carson Gruntorad (Elm Creek) 25-13, So. (Fall 4:13)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
• 2nd Place - Bryton Walz of Elm Creek
• 3rd Place - Seth Hare of Hitchcock County
• 4th Place - Trevor Jorges of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
• Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 30-12, Jr. over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 9-15, Jr. (Fall 3:45)
3rd Place Match
• Seth Hare (Hitchcock County) 26-7, Sr. over Trevor Jorges (Hi-Line) 13-12, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
• 2nd Place - Spencer DeNaeyer of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Max Serrano of Elm Creek
• 4th Place - Dominik Roberts of Arapahoe
1st Place Match
• Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 28-10, So. over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 28-16, So. (Fall 3:17)
3rd Place Match
• Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 13-19, Jr. over Dominik Roberts (Arapahoe) 15-15, So. (Fall 2:20)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Wyatt Jenkins of Arapahoe
• 2nd Place - Sean Simonson of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Skyler Grossnicklaus of Southern Valley
• 4th Place - travis quintana of Elm Creek
1st Place Match
• Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 29-3, So. over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 23-19, So. (Fall 6:00)
3rd Place Match
• Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 20-22, Sr. over travis quintana (Elm Creek) 20-18, Jr. (Fall 2:10)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Josh Paisley of Cambridge
• 3rd Place - Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County
• 4th Place - Kendal Neal of Mullen
1st Place Match
• Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 28-0, Jr. over Josh Paisley (Cambridge) 16-6, Sr. (MD 17-4)
3rd Place Match
• Keegan Shuler (Hitchcock County) 30-11, Fr. over Kendal Neal (Mullen) 19-17, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Gavon Uehlin of Oberlin
• 2nd Place - Jordan Smith of Arapahoe
• 3rd Place - Koltar Rahn of Wauneta-Palisade
• 4th Place - Ashton Nichols of SEM
• 5th Place - Camrin Coco of Sandhills Valley
• 6th Place - Elijah Niemeier of Hi-Line
Round 1
• Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin) 25-6, . over Elijah Niemeier (Hi-Line) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 0:43)
• Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 28-13, Jr. over Camrin Coco (Sandhills Valley) 11-15, Jr. (Inj. 4:00)
• Koltar Rahn (Wauneta-Palisade) 4-4, Fr. over Ashton Nichols (SEM) 5-19, So. (Fall 0:49)
Round 2
• Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin) 25-6, . over Ashton Nichols (SEM) 5-19, So. (Fall 1:40)
• Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 28-13, Jr. over Koltar Rahn (Wauneta-Palisade) 4-4, Fr. (Fall 1:46)
• Camrin Coco (Sandhills Valley) 11-15, Jr. over Elijah Niemeier (Hi-Line) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 0:08)
Round 3
• Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin) 25-6, . over Koltar Rahn (Wauneta-Palisade) 4-4, Fr. (Fall 1:02)
• Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 28-13, Jr. over Elijah Niemeier (Hi-Line) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 0:09)
• Ashton Nichols (SEM) 5-19, So. over Camrin Coco (Sandhills Valley) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 3:37)
Round 4
• Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin) 25-6, . over Camrin Coco (Sandhills Valley) 11-15, Jr. (M. For.)
• Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 28-13, Jr. over Ashton Nichols (SEM) 5-19, So. (Fall 0:37)
• Koltar Rahn (Wauneta-Palisade) 4-4, Fr. over Elijah Niemeier (Hi-Line) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 0:33)
Round 5
• Gavon Uehlin (Oberlin) 25-6, . over Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 0:41)
• Koltar Rahn (Wauneta-Palisade) 4-4, Fr. over Camrin Coco (Sandhills Valley) 11-15, Jr. (M. For.)
• Ashton Nichols (SEM) 5-19, So. over Elijah Niemeier (Hi-Line) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Riley Kessler of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Alex Auker of Norton
• 3rd Place - Bobby Evans of Cambridge
• 4th Place - Cauy Bennett of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
• Riley Kessler (Mullen) 23-9, Sr. over Alex Auker (Norton) 11-7, Sr. (Fall 5:00)
3rd Place Match
• Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 32-12, Jr. over Cauy Bennett (Hi-Line) 16-12, Sr. (Fall 4:33)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ty Kvanvig of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
• 3rd Place - Skyler Warburton of Arapahoe
• 4th Place - Julien Grindle of Cambridge
• 5th Place - Brandt Hagen of Norton
Round 1
• Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 15-10, Sr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 23-14, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
• Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 20-17, So. over Brandt Hagen (Norton) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 0:59)
Round 2
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 30-2, Sr. over Brandt Hagen (Norton) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 0:12)
• Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 23-14, Sr. over Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 20-17, So. (Dec 7-4)
Round 3
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 30-2, Sr. over Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 20-17, So. (Fall 0:30)
• Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 15-10, Sr. over Brandt Hagen (Norton) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 0:15)
Round 4
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 30-2, Sr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 15-10, Sr. (Fall 1:16)
• Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 23-14, Sr. over Brandt Hagen (Norton) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
Round 5
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 30-2, Sr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 23-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:58 (16-0))
• Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 15-10, Sr. over Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 20-17, So. (Fall 2:38)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Clayton Hassett of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County
• 3rd Place - Brendon Hall of SEM
• 4th Place - Carsen Reiners of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
• Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 35-3, Sr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
• Brendon Hall (SEM) 20-16, So. over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 9-12, So. (Fall 2:06)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Levi Kerner of Arapahoe
• 2nd Place - Syrus Snow of Hi-Line
• 3rd Place - JySeann Pugh of Pleasanton
• 4th Place - Isaac Welch of Mullen
Round 1
• Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 31-3, So. over JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 8-18, So. (Fall 1:02)
• Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 18-12, So. over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 10-19, Fr. (Fall 1:12)
Round 2
• Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 31-3, So. over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 10-19, Fr. (Fall 2:47)
• Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 18-12, So. over JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 8-18, So. (Fall 1:00)
Round 3
• Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 31-3, So. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 18-12, So. (Fall 2:52)
• JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 8-18, So. over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 10-19, Fr. (Fall 5:50)
