Mullen competed in the Medicine Valley Wrestling Invite Jan. 31. There were 15 teams. Mullen won the championship with 168.5 points with Southwest as runner up with 101 points.
Mullen had three wrestlers on the day win the championship in their respective weight class.
Eli Paxton of Mullen won over Ditch Yates of Garden county by (Fall 3:52) at 106.
Teven Marshall of Mullen won over Koby Smith of Elm Creek by (Dec 8-2) at 120.
Clayton Hassett of Mullen won over Clayton Hardy of Southwest by (Fall 0:55) at 220.
Following are the final results.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eli Paxton of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Dutch Yates of Garden County
• 3rd Place - Jack Bornhoft of Sedgwick County-Fleming
• 4th Place - Isaac Shaner of Brady
1st Place Match
• Eli Paxton (Mullen) 34-4, Fr. over Dutch Yates (Garden County) 26-11, So. (Fall 3:52)
3rd Place Match
• Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County-Fleming) 22-9, Fr. over Isaac Shaner (Brady) 5-20, So. (Fall 0:10)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Marco Martinez of Sedgwick County-Fleming
• 2nd Place - Cayden White of Chase County
• 3rd Place - Jeffery Forsen of Mullen
Round 1
• Cayden White (Chase County) 5-14, So. over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 9-21, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:03 (18-3))
Round 2
• Marco Martinez (Sedgwick County-Fleming) 26-1, Jr. over Cayden White (Chase County) 5-14, So. (Fall 2:46)
Round 3
• Marco Martinez (Sedgwick County-Fleming) 26-1, Jr. over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 9-21, Fr. (Fall 3:16)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Teven Marshall of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Koby Smith of Elm Creek
• 3rd Place - Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton
• 4th Place - Chet Fisher of Southern Valley
1st Place Match
• Teven Marshall (Mullen) 28-1, Sr. over Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 23-4, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
• Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 19-12, Sr. over Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) 17-18, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Hayden Burr of Sedgwick County-Fleming
• 2nd Place - Kyle Durfee of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Cauy Preitauer of Southern Valley
• 4th Place - Jackson Creel of North Platte JV
1st Place Match
• Hayden Burr (Sedgwick County-Fleming) 31-5, So. over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 28-11, So. (Fall 3:09)
3rd Place Match
• Cauy Preitauer (Southern Valley) 7-15, Fr. over Jackson Creel (North Platte JV) 5-12, Fr. (Fall 3:30)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jeremy Larson of Brady
• 2nd Place - Garrett Latimer of Southwest
• 3rd Place - Jon Peterka of Sutherland
• 4th Place - Ryan Fox of North Platte JV
1st Place Match
• Jeremy Larson (Brady) 33-1, Jr. over Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 18-4, Jr. (MD 11-1)
3rd Place Match
• Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 25-6, So. over Ryan Fox (North Platte JV) 13-5, Fr. (Fall 1:43)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
• 2nd Place - Skyler Geier-Dodson of North Platte JV
• 3rd Place - Kaden Bonini of Medicine Valley
• 4th Place - Mason Noel of Southern Valley
1st Place Match
• Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 27-12, Jr. over Skyler Geier-Dodson (North Platte JV) 8-2, Jr. (Dec 10-7)
3rd Place Match
• Kaden Bonini (Medicine Valley) 6-3, Jr. over Mason Noel (Southern Valley) 19-19, Fr. (Fall 0:51)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colton Holthus of Garden County
• 2nd Place - Matt VanPelt of Southwest
• 3rd Place - Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
• 4th Place - Spencer DeNaeyer of Mullen
1st Place Match
• Colton Holthus (Garden County) 34-3, Jr. over Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 32-3, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
• Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 25-10, So. over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 26-15, So. (Fall 2:03)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Brett Tryon of Southwest
• 2nd Place - travis quintana of Elm Creek
• 3rd Place - Sean Simonson of Mullen
• 4th Place - Brock Roblee of North Platte JV
1st Place Match
• Brett Tryon (Southwest) 30-7, Jr. over travis quintana (Elm Creek) 18-16, Jr. (Fall 0:31)
3rd Place Match
• Sean Simonson (Mullen) 22-18, So. over Brock Roblee (North Platte JV) 18-10, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Triston Stearns of Brady
• 2nd Place - Kendal Neal of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Camrin Coco of Sandhills Valley
• 4th Place - Trey Kirch of Garden County
1st Place Match
• Triston Stearns (Brady) 22-11, So. over Kendal Neal (Mullen) 17-15, Sr. (SV-1 7-5)
3rd Place Match
• Camrin Coco (Sandhills Valley) 10-11, Jr. over Trey Kirch (Garden County) 10-14, So. (Dec 9-3)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Gavin White of Sutherland
• 2nd Place - Kaden Cole of Medicine Valley
• 3rd Place - Noah Jurjens of Brady
• 4th Place - Dallas Miller of Garden County
1st Place Match
• Gavin White (Sutherland) 30-9, So. over Kaden Cole (Medicine Valley) 19-9, Jr. (MD 14-5)
3rd Place Match
• Noah Jurjens (Brady) 18-14, Sr. over Dallas Miller (Garden County) 20-16, So. (Fall 4:05)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Trevor Peterson of Chase County
• 2nd Place - Riley Kessler of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Tyler Wolfe of Sandhills Valley
• 4th Place - Grant Hawkins of Pleasanton
1st Place Match
• Trevor Peterson (Chase County) 34-2, Sr. over Riley Kessler (Mullen) 20-9, Sr. (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match
• Tyler Wolfe (Sandhills Valley) 18-8, Sr. over Grant Hawkins (Pleasanton) 11-12, So. (Fall 4:46)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Fabian Lopez of Sedgwick County-Fleming
• 2nd Place - Ty Kvanvig of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Cole Downey of Southwest
• 4th Place - Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
1st Place Match
• Fabian Lopez (Sedgwick County-Fleming) 29-1, Jr. over Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 26-2, Sr. (Fall 3:15)
3rd Place Match
• Cole Downey (Southwest) 22-13, Jr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 12-9, Sr. (Fall 4:03)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Clayton Hassett of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Tel Kvanvig of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Clayton Hardy of Southwest
Round 1
• Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 16-14, Fr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 19-13, Fr. (Fall 0:55)
Round 2
• Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 32-3, Sr. over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 16-14, Fr. (Fall 1:53)
Round 3
• Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 32-3, Sr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 19-13, Fr. (Fall 3:14)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest
• 2nd Place - JySeann Pugh of Pleasanton
• 3rd Place - Isaac Welch of Mullen
• 4th Place - Trysten Terry of North Platte JV
1st Place Match
• Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 19-7, Jr. over JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 7-16, So. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
• Isaac Welch (Mullen) 10-16, Fr. over Trysten Terry (North Platte JV) 7-15, Fr. (Fall 2:56)
