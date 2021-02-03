MNAC Wrestling Championships
Team Scores:
|1
|Mullen
|123.0
|2
|Twin Loup
|103.5
|3
|South Loup
|79.0
|4
|Brady
|68.0
|5
|Sandhills/Thedford
|66.0
|6
|Hyannis
|54.0
|7
|Sandhills Valley
|39.5
|8
|Anselmo-Merna
|4.0
Mullen
106
Jeffery Forsen (21-6) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 21-6 won by fall over Isaac Shaner (Brady) 14-24 (Fall 1:38)
Round 2 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 21-6 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 15-15 (Fall 0:30)
Round 3 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 21-6 won by fall over Cash Davis (Hyannis) 6-9 (Fall 0:53)
106
Carter Haesler (15-15) placed 4th.
Round 1 - Cash Davis (Hyannis) 6-9 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 15-15 (Fall 2:00)
Round 2 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 21-6 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 15-15 (Fall 0:30)
Round 3 - Isaac Shaner (Brady) 14-24 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 15-15 (Fall 0:49)
113
Eli Paxton (36-3) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 36-3 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 7-28 (Fall 1:55)
Round 2 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 36-3 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 17-21 (Fall 2:37)
Round 3 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 36-3 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 20-17 (Fall 0:46)
126
Chase Gracey (32-11) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 32-11 won by fall over Daylon Weekly (Sandhills Valley) 3-9 (Fall 1:30)
Round 2 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 32-11 won by fall over Braden Powell (Sandhills Valley) 10-20 (Fall 3:24)
Round 3 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 32-11 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 25-18 (Fall 3:14)
132
Kyle Durfee (35-9) placed 2nd and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 35-9 won by major decision over Carson Mason (South Loup) 20-18 (MD 17-3)
Round 2 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 35-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Jeremy Larson (Brady) 40-0 won by decision over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 35-9 (Dec 8-1)
145
James Kessler (13-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - James Kessler (Mullen) 13-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Talon Crago (South Loup) 15-20 won by decision over James Kessler (Mullen) 13-12 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Semi - Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 4-16 won by major decision over James Kessler (Mullen) 13-12 (MD 13-2)
152
Spencer DeNaeyer (40-6) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 40-6 won by fall over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 6-24 (Fall 0:14)
Round 2 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 40-6 won by fall over Trevor Kohl (Hyannis) 3-8 (Fall 1:04)
Round 3 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 40-6 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 16-21 (Fall 1:07)
160
Sean Simonson (31-14) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 31-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 31-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 23-13 won by tech fall over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 31-14 (TF-1.5 5:36 (18-3))
182
Owen Thorberg (5-31) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 5-31 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 5-31 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 39-1 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 5-31 (Fall 0:45)
285
Isaac Welch (28-15) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 28-15 won by fall over Kaden Blake (Sandhills Valley) 2-24 (Fall 0:20)
Round 2 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 28-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 40-6 won by decision over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 28-15 (Dec 5-1)
Anselmo-Merna
138
Caden Coufal (2-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 23-19 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-12 (Fall 1:28)
Cons. Round 1 - Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Aidan Mullen (Brady) 8-31 won by decision over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-12 (Dec 6-4)
170
Tayte Thornton (13-21) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 13-21 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 7-15 (Fall 5:41)
Semifinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 35-8 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 13-21 (Fall 1:54)
Cons. Semi - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 8-18 won by decision over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 13-21 (Dec 4-2)
170
Sebastian Younes (8-18) placed 4th.
Quarterfinal - Rio Remund (South Loup) 24-16 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 8-18 (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Round 1 - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 8-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 8-18 won by decision over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 13-21 (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match - Rio Remund (South Loup) 24-16 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 8-18 (Fall 1:26)
Sandhills-Thedford
113
Brodie Stengel (7-28) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 36-3 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 7-28 (Fall 1:55)
Round 2 - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 20-17 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 7-28 (Fall 2:27)
Round 3 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 17-21 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 7-28 (Fall 0:35)
145
Fletcher Pollard (4-16) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 11-24 won by fall over Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 4-16 (Fall 1:54)
Cons. Round 1 - Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 4-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 4-16 won by major decision over James Kessler (Mullen) 13-12 (MD 13-2)
3rd Place Match - Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 4-16 won by fall over Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 11-24 (Fall 4:10)
182
Reece Zutavern (39-1) placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
Round 1 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 39-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 39-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 39-1 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 5-31 (Fall 0:45)
220
Reed McFadden (32-11) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 32-11 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 17-21 (Fall 3:46)
Round 2 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 32-11 won by fall over Kaden Dady (Brady) 19-14 (Fall 1:23)
Round 3 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 32-11 won by decision over Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 13-7 (Dec 9-2)
285
Brayton Branic (40-6) placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
Round 1 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 40-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 40-6 won by fall over Kaden Blake (Sandhills Valley) 2-24 (Fall 0:08)
Round 3 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 40-6 won by decision over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 28-15 (Dec 5-1)
South Loup
120
Dylan Handley (3-20) placed 3rd.
Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 25-8 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-20 (Fall 1:08)
Round 2 - Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) 30-0 won by tech fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-20 (TF-1.5 1:58 (18-2))
Round 3 - Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-20 received a bye () (Bye)
120
Logan Peterson (25-8) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 25-8 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-20 (Fall 1:08)
Round 2 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 25-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) 30-0 won by fall over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 25-8 (Fall 0:51)
132
Carson Mason (20-18) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 35-9 won by major decision over Carson Mason (South Loup) 20-18 (MD 17-3)
Round 2 - Jeremy Larson (Brady) 40-0 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 20-18 (Fall 1:39)
Round 3 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 20-18 received a bye () (Bye)
138
Dawson Doggett (17-21) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 17-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 23-19 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 17-21 (Fall 5:22)
Cons. Semi - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 17-21 won by fall over Isabelle Zuniga (Sandhills Valley) 7-20 (Fall 0:25)
3rd Place Match - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 17-21 won by fall over Aidan Mullen (Brady) 8-31 (Fall 0:42)
145
Talon Crago (15-20) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Talon Crago (South Loup) 15-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Talon Crago (South Loup) 15-20 won by decision over James Kessler (Mullen) 13-12 (Dec 8-3)
1st Place Match - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 33-10 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 15-20 (Fall 0:55)
152
Colby Streit (16-21) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 16-21 won by fall over Trevor Kohl (Hyannis) 3-8 (Fall 0:37)
Round 2 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 16-21 won by fall over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 6-24 (Fall 0:54)
Round 3 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 40-6 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 16-21 (Fall 1:07)
170
Lila Bloomer (7-15) place is unknown.
Quarterfinal - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 13-21 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 7-15 (Fall 5:41)
Cons. Round 1 - Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 7-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Rio Remund (South Loup) 24-16 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 7-15 (Fall 1:55)
170
Rio Remund (24-16) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Rio Remund (South Loup) 24-16 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 8-18 (Fall 1:35)
Semifinal - Triston Stearns (Brady) 30-11 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 24-16 (Fall 2:37)
Cons. Semi - Rio Remund (South Loup) 24-16 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 7-15 (Fall 1:55)
3rd Place Match - Rio Remund (South Loup) 24-16 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 8-18 (Fall 1:26)
220
Clay Witthuhn (17-21) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 32-11 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 17-21 (Fall 3:46)
Round 2 - Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 13-7 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 17-21 (Fall 2:30)
Round 3 - Kaden Dady (Brady) 19-14 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 17-21 (Fall 1:45)
Twin Loup
113
David Switzer (20-17) placed 3rd.
Round 1 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 17-21 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 20-17 (Fall 3:41)
Round 2 - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 20-17 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 7-28 (Fall 2:27)
Round 3 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 36-3 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 20-17 (Fall 0:46)
113
Hector Estrada (17-21) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 17-21 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 20-17 (Fall 3:41)
Round 2 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 36-3 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 17-21 (Fall 2:37)
Round 3 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 17-21 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 7-28 (Fall 0:35)
126
Garrett Keith (25-18) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 25-18 won by fall over Braden Powell (Sandhills Valley) 10-20 (Fall 2:29)
Round 2 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 25-18 won by fall over Daylon Weekly (Sandhills Valley) 3-9 (Fall 0:38)
Round 3 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 32-11 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 25-18 (Fall 3:14)
138
Keaton Dowse (23-19) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 23-19 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-12 (Fall 1:28)
Semifinal - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 23-19 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 17-21 (Fall 5:22)
1st Place Match - Ezekial Heaton (Hyannis) 24-14 won by fall over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 23-19 (Fall 1:55)
145
Shawn Quandt (33-10) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 33-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 33-10 won by fall over Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 11-24 (Fall 1:00)
1st Place Match - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 33-10 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 15-20 (Fall 0:55)
160
Kade Bottorf (23-13) placed 1st and scored 15.5 team points.
Round 1 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 23-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 23-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 23-13 won by tech fall over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 31-14 (TF-1.5 5:36 (18-3))
170
Slate Micheel (35-8) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 35-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 35-8 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 13-21 (Fall 1:54)
1st Place Match - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 35-8 won by decision over Triston Stearns (Brady) 30-11 (Dec 6-2)
