Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm produced six NHL draft picks at the 2020 NHL Draft, tying a team record for the most players with ties to the organization being drafted at a single NHL Draft. Today marks the second consecutive year that the Tri-City Storm has seen five of its recent players selected in an NHL Draft. Mitchell Miller, Colby Ambrosio, Kyle Aucoin, Nick Capone, and Chase McLane were chosen at today’s NHL Draft after suiting up for the Storm this past season. One former player, Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, who played two games for the team during the 2018-2019 season, was also selected in today’s draft. Mitchell Miller was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes, Colby Ambrosio was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche, Kyle Aucoin was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings, Nick Capone was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Chase McLane was drafted by the Nashville Predators, and Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Mitchell Miller, 18, of Sylvania, Ohio was selected 111th overall in the 4th Round by the Arizona Coyotes. In a breakout 2019-2020 season, Miller scored eight goals, recorded twenty-five assists, and was named to the All-USHL First Team at the conclusion of the season. He was also named the USHL’s “Defenseman of the Week” four times during the 2019-2020 season, the most of any USHL player. Miller represented the Storm at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge and the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game. After being acquired by Tri-City from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in May of 2019, Miller scored eight goals and recorded twenty-five assists in the shortened 2019-2020 season. Miller previously announced a commitment to play college hockey at the University of North Dakota and will skate for the Fighting Hawks in the 2020-2021 season.
Colby Ambrosio, 18, of Welland, Ontario was selected 118th overall in the 4th Round by the Colorado Avalanche. Ambrosio led the Storm in scoring in the 2019-2020 season with twenty-six goals and fifty-points. He also recorded twenty-four assists for the Tri-City offense last season. In fifty-eight games with the Storm in the 2018-2019 season, Ambrosio netted twelve goals and posted twelve assists for twenty-four points. Ambrosio was a member of Tri-City’s 2018-2019 Anderson Cup Championship team. Ambrosio posted six multi-goal games in his Storm career, including a hat trick against the Lincoln Stars on November 21st, 2018. He previously announced a commitment to play college hockey at Boston College and will skate for the Eagles in the 2020-2021 season.
Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, 18, of Oslo, Norway was selected 145th overall in the 5th Round by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Holm appeared in two games for the Storm on February 2nd and March 5th, 2019 as an affiliate list callup during Tri-City’s 2018-2019 Anderson Cup Championship season. He was drafted by Tri-City in the 18th Round of the 2018 USHL Phase II Draft and skated for the Mississauga Steelheads (OHL) following his brief time with the Storm.
Kyle Aucoin, 18, of Hinsdale, Illinois was selected 156th overall in the 6th Round by the Detroit Red Wings. He made his debut for the Storm in the 2019-2020 and was the first selected player at today’s NHL Draft who will return to this Storm for the 2020-2021 season. Aucoin was named the 2019-2020 USHL Scholar Athlete of the Year and was also named to the USHL’s All-Academic Team at the conclusion of last season. Aucoin was drafted by Tri-City 35th Overall in the 3rd Round of the 2018 USHL Phase I Draft. He appeared in seven games as an affiliate list callup during the Storm’s 2018-2019 Anderson Cup Championship season. Aucoin skated in all forty-eight regular season games during the 2019-2020 season. Last season, he scored two goals and recorded eleven assists for the Storm offense. Aucoin previously announced a commitment to play college hockey at Harvard University.
Nick Capone, 18, of East Haven, Connecticut was selected 157th overall in the 6th Round by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Capone appeared in five regular season games and two playoff games as an affiliate list callup during the Storm’s 2018-2019 Anderson Cup Championship season. He scored his first career USHL goal in his debut with the Storm in Tri-City’s 4-2 road win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on March 23rd, 2019. He skated in thirty-four games during the 2019-2020 season and scored seven goals. He also provided the Storm offense with twelve assists for a total of nineteen points. Capone represented the Storm at the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game. Capone previously announced a commitment to play college hockey at the University of Connecticut and will skate for the Huskies in the 2020-2021 season.
Chase McLane, 20, of Trenton, Michigan was selected 209th overall in the 7th Round by the Nashville Predators. McLane served as one of the Storm’s two Captains in the 2019-2020 season and scored five goals in eighteen games played. He played for the team in each of the last three seasons and made his USHL debut on October 20th, 2017 and he notched his first career USHL goal on February 10th, 2018. McLane was a member of Tri-City’s historic 2018-2019 Anderson Cup Championship team. In total, McLane appeared in one hundred regular season games and six career post season games for Tri-City. He recorded thirteen goals, and thirty-seven assists for fifty-career points. McLane previously announced a commitment to play college hockey at Penn State University and will skate for the Nittany Lions in the 2020-2021 season.
“It’s a really proud day for our organization and a really special day for the guys who got drafted and their families. We’re excited to see these players achieve a lifelong dream and we hope that they were all able to enjoy the moment today with their families, who have sacrificed so much time, energy, and money in order to help them all achieve their goals. Today’s events speak to the opportunity that the USHL and a place like the Tri-City Storm provides for a young hockey player to develop and reach their goals.” President of Hockey Operations/Head Coach Anthony Noreen
