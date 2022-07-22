Taci Flinn is a soon to be freshman in college from Arcadia, NE. She has made it to the National High School Rodeo Finals multiple times. She has shown the Nebraska team her dedication to this sport over the years. She will continue her rodeo career in New Mexico as she attends college. Taci has the support of her parents Todd and Angie (stepmom) Flinn and Brandi Hurlburt. Taci ran barrels on Sunday night with a time of 17.759. She will run again on Saturday morning.
