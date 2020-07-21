The 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo kicked off, July 17th at 7PM at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma and will continue to run until July 23rd. We have a strong showing of contestants rounding out to 1,404 with a little over 1800 entries. We have contestants and family joining us from all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Unfortunately, due to COVID travel restrictions members from Australia are unable to compete.
Performance one was electric, and you could feel it in the air. We saw great scores and fast times. The first contestant to start the show was Bareback Rider, Jaxson Mirabal of New Mexico, and not far behind him was Mason Stuller of Oregon who tied to win the performance with Jacek Frost from California both marking a 78.5. On the timed event side of things, we saw a fast run of Barrel Racing, with a time of 15.696 by Hooter Murphy of Louisiana coming out on top. Rolling into the Tie-Down Roping, a familiar name in Riley Webb of team Texas, took to the top of the leaderboard with a speedy 8.69. In the Rough Stock Arena, the horses and bulls were gaining a higher score than most of the contestants. Thankfully, Casey Roberts of Alabama and Isaac Richard of Louisiana were able to stick one on to that 8 second mark scoring a respective 78 and 66. In the outdoor pen we saw a few returning NHSFR competitors atop the leaderboard in the Reined Cow Horse, as well as, the Boys and Girls cutting. Wrapping up the evening performance with a 19.976 in the Pole Bending was Arizona’s, Ashyln McCleve.
The bustle around the grounds continued into Performance two. The competitors in this early morning performance were gunning for that leaderboard. Some stand out runs today were Jade Rindlisbacher of Utah in the Barrel Racing clocking a 15.25; a quick 3.87 in the Steer Wrestling thrown by Landris White of Texas; the Reined Cow Horse pen saw an impressive 287.5 by Tylie Norcutt of Nevada hoping to keep the world champion title in the family name.
Contestants can compete in a knowledge bowl, talent show, and a volleyball tournament outside the arena this week. We also will be seeing campaigning by NHSRA Student Officer Candidates hoping to be our next student leaders.
There are many things happening this week, so stop by and see. Tickets are for sale first come first serve and there is a capacity limit in the building. We also encourage social distancing and ask that if you have any symptoms please stay home.
Catch all the action live on RidePass.com! Top 5 results below, for a full list please visit: https://www.nhsra.com/2020-nhsfr-results/
About The National High School Rodeo AssociationThe National High School Rodeo Association was founded in 1949, the mission of the NHSRA has existed first and foremost to promote and support education and to develop the essential attributes of leadership, dedication, commitment and responsibility in high school students. While preserving the western heritage, the NHSRA teaches its members to maintain the highest regard for each other and their livestock. The NHSRA’s mission does not stop on the high school level, as the Association also strives to impart to its members the advantage of higher education and the desire to never stop learning. The NHSRA supports their dreams by annually awarding more than $550,000.00 in scholarships at the national level, and $1.8 million in scholarship cumulatively on the international level. With over 70 Years of history behind the NHSRA and continued growth and success, the organization is preserving the past and preparing for a successful future.
Performance 1 Results: Barrel Racing 1.(LA) Hooter Murphy, Keachi, La., 15.6962. (WY) Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, Wyo., 15.863. (SD) Bridget Romey, Hot Springs, S.D., 15.9544. (ID) Isabella Manning, Kuna, Idaho, 15.9575. (NM) Katelyn Detweiler, Edgewood, N.M., 16.045 Bareback Riding 1.(OR) Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 78.51. (CA) Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 78.53. (TX) Kolt Dement, Rusk, Texas, 71.54. (MT) Ty Owens, Townsend, Mont., 665. (LA) Owen Brouillette, St. Francisville, La., 61 Saddle Bronc 1.(LA) Isaac Richard, Eunice, La., 662. (NE) Sage Miller, Springview, Neb., 633. (TX) Benny Proffitt, Canadian, Texas, 614. (KS) Colton Potter, Grenola, Kan., 50 5. (OR) Decklan Lundquist, Powell Butte, Ore., 48 Goat Tying 1.(OR) Chloe Jo May, Junction City, Ore., 7.562. (WY) Haiden Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 7.673. (UT) Hailey Humphrey, Nephi, Utah, 8.014. (AR) Kenlie Raby, Mt. Vernon, Ark., 8.385. (OK) Jessie Ishmael, Miami, Okla., 8.7 Breakaway Roping1.IA) Cheyenne VandeStouwe, Inwood, Iowa, 2.322. (MO) Ella Heineman, Falls City, Neb., 2.383. (KS) Taylor Raupe, Douglass, Kan., 2.564. (GA) Ashten Owens, Quitman, Ga., 2.895. (SD) Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 3.33 Tie-Down Roping 1.(TX) Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, 8.692. (UT) Wyatt Crandall, Payson, Utah, 10.373. (FL) Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 10.64. (MO) Jeb Nelsen, Marshall, Mo., 10.775. (AZ) Dean Holyan, Coyote Canyon, N.M., 11.57 Team Roping 1.(AR) Sam Massengill, Harrisburg, Ark., Gus Howell, Gravette, Ark., 7.22. (CO) Wyatt Wollert, Wiley, Colo., Brayden Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 8.423. (TN) Lauren Shultz, Orlinda, Tenn., Connor Griffith, Skullbone, Tenn., 8.864. (NC) Emme Colvard, Crumpter, N.C., Bryson Anderson, Mt. Airy, N.C., 8.945. (SD) Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, S.D., Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake, S.D., 10.16 Pole Bending
1. (AZ) Ashlyn McCleve, Gilbert, Ariz., 19.9762. (KS) Marlee Quarles, Pampa, Texas, 20.7173. (WI) Josi Bishop, Westby, Wis., 20.7534. (WA) Quincy Downey, Omak, Wash., 20.8045. (NC) Kayla Earnhardt, Mooresville, N.C., 20.844 Steer Wrestling 1.(ND) Justin Inglis, Regan, N.D., 5.142. (MT) Cole Detton, Great Falls, Mont., 5.23. (GA) Riley Kittle, Woodland, Ala., 5.574. (OR) Cord Gomes, Antelope, Ore., 6.115. (CA) Trent Watkins, Ukiah, Calif., 6.26Bull Riding1.(AL) Casey Roberts, Munford, Ala., 782. (MO) Koltin Hevalow, Smithville, Mo., 743. (CO) Cooper McClain, Kiowa, Colo., 553. (MT) Cole Hould, Havre, Mont., 55 Boys Cutting 1. (TX) Rance Peebles, Alpine, Texas, 1482. (WA) Tice Hiner, Walla Walla, Wash., 1463. (OK) Cooper Mendenhall, Edmond, Okla., 1454. (ND) Caydon Roshau, Bismarck, N.D., 1445. (UT) Jake Tree, Ephraim, Utah, 143 Girls Cutting 1.(UT) Taylor Porter, Morgan, Utah, 1472. (ND) Anna Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D., 1443. (IA) Emma Ricke, Lawton, Iowa, 1434. (NE) Maddie Stump, Elsmere, Neb., 1425. (AZ) Kennedy Cook, Willcox, Ariz., 1415. (WA) Kacie Jo Wiersma, Outlook, Wash., 1415. (MS) Maddie Brown, Brandon, Miss., 141 Reined Cow Horse 1. (ND) BreAnne Benson, West Fargo, N.D., 2832. (NV) Ali Norcutt, Fallon, Nev., 2802. (OK) Gage Gardiner, Ashland, Kan., 280 4. (FL) Christina Cross, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 279.55. (NE) Cadell Brunsch, Chadron, Neb., 278.5
Performance 2 Results: Barrel Racing 1. (LA) Hooter Murphy, Keachi, La., 15.6962. (WY) Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, Wyo., 15.863. (SD) Bridget Romey, Hot Springs, S.D., 15.9544. (ID) Isabella Manning, Kuna, Idaho, 15.9575. (NM) Katelyn Detweiler, Edgewood, N.M., 16.045 Bareback Riding1. (NE) Gauge McBride, Kearney, Neb., 801. (KS) Bryce Eck, Redfield, Kan., 803. (SD) Colton Shelley, Nisland, S.D., 71.54. (ND) Chance Isaak, Richardton, N.D., 595. (MS) Gavin Lee, Poplarville, Miss., 58 Boys Cutting 1. (TX) Russell Bushaw, Weatherford, Texas, 1472. (OK) Kooper Branum, Marlow, Okla., 1453. (NE) Wacey Flack, Maywood, Neb., 1444. (AZ) Garrett Hershberger, Litchfield Park, Ariz., 1414. (ID) Will Brackett, Three Creek, Idaho, 1414. (UT) Gage Penrod, Genola, Utah, 1414. (WY) Hunter Hayden, Gillette, Wyo., 141 Breakaway 1. (WY) Hailey Hardeman, Wilson, Wyo., 2.782. (GA) Sarah Toole, Rydal, Ga., 2.833. (AR) Kenlie Raby, Mt. Vernon, Ark., 2.94. (KS) Taylor Jilek, Princeton, Kan., 3.045. (CO) Amanda Terrell, LaSalle, Colo., 3.05Bull Riding1. (UT) Stran Nielson, Leamington, Utah, 762. (SD) Riley Shippy, Colome, S.D., 70 Tie Down Roping 1. (AZ) Cache Kerby, San Tan Valley, Ariz., 11.822. (MO) Tom Crouse, Gallatin, Mo., 12.913. (MT) Luke Murphy, Helena, Mont., 13.134. (TX) Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 13.745. (NM) Hayden Powell, Rogers, N.M., 14.49 Girls Cutting 1. (TN) Jaycee Lowery, Gardendale, Ala., 1482. (KS) Faith Miller, Allen, Kan., 1443. (IA) Bailey Weeks, Vinton, Iowa, 1433. (OK) Chaley Hext, Canadian, Texas, 1435. (CO) Emma Magee, Byers, Colo., 142 Goat Tying 1. (TX) Madalyn Richards, Hereford, Texas, 7.842. (AB) Kyla Kelly, Red Deer County, Alberta, Can., 7.983. (SD) Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, S.D., 8.094. (MT) Mylee Welch, Joliet, Mont., 8.275. (LA) AnnaMarie Pierce, Cloutierville, La., 8.29 Pole Bending 1. (WY) Rayne Grant, Wheatland, Wyo., 20.1192. (TX) Chase McBee, Madisonville, Texas, 20.263. (NE) Madison Mills, Eddyville, Neb., 20.2664. (WI) Kenna Rud, Mondovi, Wis., 20.5085. (CA) Brianna Sharp, Brentwood, Calif., 20.553 Saddle Bronc 1. (NM) Cleve Griffin, Carrizozo, N.M., 70.52. (MT) Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, Mont., 633. (OK) Briar Teague, Rattan, Okla., 604. (NV) Cade Bell, Paradise Valley, Nev., 52Steer Wrestling1. (TX) Landris White, Angleton, Texas, 3.872. (ND) Tyler Hansen, Killdeer, N.D., 4.863. (LA) Grant Soileau, Bunkie, La., 4.874. (NE) Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel, Neb., 4.965. (IL) Garrett Leatherman, Newark, Ill., 5.03 Team Roping 1. (TX) Caleb Green, Spring Branch, Texas, Coda Myers, Sulphur, Okla., 5.262. (GA) Jackson Green, Roanoke, Ala., Trevor Boatwright, Marble, N.C., 6.553. (LA) Hazen Martin, Sulphur, La., Gatlin Martin, Sulphur, La., 7.284. (OR) Wyatt McDaniel, Yoncalla, Ore., Justin Reno, Springfield, Ore., 7.615. (MS) Koby Sanchez, Ethel, La., Corey Reid, Liberty, Miss., 7.7 Reined Cow Horse 1. (NV) Tylie Norcutt, Fallon, Nev., 287.52. (CO) Shelby Temple, Center, Colo., 283.53. (FL) Victoria Cross, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 2834. (TX) Colee Charlesworth, Marathon, Texas, 282.55. (NE) Tatum Olson, Bloomfield, Neb., 281
