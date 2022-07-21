Dane at National High School Rodeo
Hayden Jennings

Dane Pokorny is a senior from Stapleton, NE. This is Dane’s — year at nationals. He was the Nebraska state runner up in steer wrestling this year. Dane performed for round one and two on Wednesday. Dane has not had the finals he had hoped for. For both of his runs he broke the barrier adding 10 seconds to his times. Even though this is his last year for high school rodeo, we will see Dane down the road as he continues his rodeo career in college in Cheyenne, WY at the Laramie County Community College.

