Dane Pokorny is a senior from Stapleton, NE. This is Dane’s — year at nationals. He was the Nebraska state runner up in steer wrestling this year. Dane performed for round one and two on Wednesday. Dane has not had the finals he had hoped for. For both of his runs he broke the barrier adding 10 seconds to his times. Even though this is his last year for high school rodeo, we will see Dane down the road as he continues his rodeo career in college in Cheyenne, WY at the Laramie County Community College.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Tree dump open all week following storm
- City crews assisting with tree, branch debris removal
- Tree dump open all week
- GOP Party take note
- Are you ready for Custer County Fair!
- National High School Rodeo
- Road work to begin on Hwy 40 between Oconto and Eddyville
- National High School Rodeo
- CRAZY DAYS!
- Paving begins on Ryno Rd
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.