Anna Clark is a freshman soon to be sophomore from Thedford, NE. This is her first year competing for team NE at the NHSRA Finals. She qualified in barrel racing and performed for round one and two on Wednesday. At the end of the day she was top 10 in the average. Her parents Adam and Alicia Clark are here in full support of her and her accomplishments. Anna and her horse Bogie have shown the us what they can do as a team. With two clean runs there is hope Anna will run again on Saturday for the short round.
