Zack Bradley is a soon to be freshman in college from Brewster, NE. Zack has made a comeback from last year as he had qualified for nationals. Weeks before the event a horse had fallen on him, injuring his leg. The injury prevented him from competing. Zack has a to have major surgery on his leg taking him out of practice and competition for several months. This was his senior year and his roping partner of 6 years (Cooper Bass) came out in the second spot at the Nebraska State High School Rodeo competition. The boys competed on Tuesday mornings and Thursday night. They did not make the short round as they had hoped.
