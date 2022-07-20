Sid Miller is a junior soon to be senior from Merna, NE. He is the 2022 Nebraska High School Rodeo state champion tie down roper. Sid comes from a family that loves the sport of rodeo. He has competed against his own cousins at rodeos. Here at the National Finals Rodeo you can find Sid either roping or tying the dummy. This is big accomplishment for him as this is his 1st year competing for team NE at nationals. His parents along with his grandparents are here to support him. On Tuesday night Sid got to show everyone what he is here to do. Sid roped in a 10.25 moving him into the 12th spot with one performance in round one to go. Sid will compete again Thursday morning.
Emma Pearson is a junior soon to be senior from Broken Bow, NE. Emma came to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, WY in girls cutting. This is Emma’s first year at the National High School Finals Rodeo. Her parents Chris and Becky are here in full support of her accomplishment. The Pearson family is no stranger to the sport of rodeo. They have all competed in this sport for many years. Emma has the determination her parents do and let nothing stop her. Emma got to cut Tuesday morning for team NE. She had a score of 134. She will compete again on Thursday night.
