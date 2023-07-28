The rodeo was in Wyoming! Many local high school students were able to compete at the National High School Finals rodeo held in Gillette, WY. Grab a copy of the July 27 Chief to read more about how they did.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.