The first professional sports team to set a start to begin their season again is the National Basketball Association. The board of governors voted Thursday to approve a 22 team format to be played in Orlando, Florida starting July 31 of this year. Games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Under the format 13, Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will play eight regular-season seeding games. The teams playing in Florida include the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Los Angles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76er's, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and the Milwaukee Bucks. It was a 29-1 vote to start the season. The only no vote was the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA first professional organization to set a re-launch date for their season
- Alex G. Eller
-
- Updated
Alex G. Eller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Rural Broadbrand Remote Access Grant Partnership Accpeted
- NBA first professional organization to set a re-launch date for their season
- First Day of Market On The Square
- Accident Thursday Afternoon Near the T Intersection of Paulsen and Airport Roads
- City of Broken Bow receives nearly $55,000 insurance dividend from Universal Insurance
- Farm and ranch finance clinics available
- Slight changes to severe weather potenial today and Thursday
- Nebraska Economic Development to administer COVID-19 relief grants
Most Popular
Articles
- BD to furlough approximately 25 percent of Broken Bow workforce
- Police report three dog bites in last two weeks in Broken Bow
- A Look Back in the Vault: State Track Top Performers- From May 28
- Weekend "a terrible one for Nebraska"
- National Guard test results from Burwell
- Arnold had the First of Many Graduations to Come in Our Area This Summer
- Free testing in Broken Bow today and tomorrow through Test Nebraska
- First Day of Market On The Square
- Summer Athletes Excited to be able to Compete
- Good news! Pool to open mid-June in Broken Bow!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.