NBA

The NBA has come to a decision on restarting their season.

The first professional sports team to set a start to begin their season again is the National Basketball Association. The board of governors voted Thursday to approve a 22 team format to be played in Orlando, Florida starting July 31 of this year. Games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Under the format 13, Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will play eight regular-season seeding games. The teams playing in Florida include the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Los Angles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76er's, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and the Milwaukee Bucks. It was a 29-1 vote to start the season. The only no vote was the Portland Trail Blazers.

