Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing late. High around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.