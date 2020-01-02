Award medal ribbon generic
Daniel Grill

Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

The NSAA and the NCPA are proud to recognize all of the 2,554 award winners of the 2019 Fall NCPA Academic All-State Award.

This brings the total number of NCPA Academic All-State Award winners to over 75,000 spanning the 14 years of this awards program.

Local students recognized include:

Anselmo-Merna

Football - Destry Miller, Rhett Safranek

Volleyball - MaShayla Burnett, Alexis Zimmer

Play Production - MaShayla Burnett, Courtney Karstens

Ansley

Football - Tycen Bailey

Volleyball - Brianna Ryan, Karlee Stunkel

Boys Cross Country - David Lewis

Play Production - Jackson Henry, Jasmin Pineda-Dominguez

Arcadia

Football - Jadyn Scott

Volleyball - McKenna Cruikshank

Girls Golf - Kyla Phillips

Girls Cross country - Reagan Williams

Play Production - Shaylee Chilewski, McKenna Cruikshank

Arnold

Football - Samuel Cool

Volleyball - Jadeyn Bubak

Boys Cross Country - Silas Cool

Girls Cross Country - Halie Recoy

Play Production - Landyn Cole, Colbi Smith

Broken Bow

Football - Yance Garner, Mykael Stoddard

Volleyball - Emily Trotter, Majesta Valasek

Girls Golf - Madison Jackson, Graycee Oeltjen

Boys Cross Country - Martin Bailey, Garrett Phillips

Girls Cross Country - Julie Kreitman, Danielle Osmond

Play Production - Isak Chancellor, Abigail Flint

Litchfield

Football - Calvin Finley

Play Production - Sydnee Sweley, Nathan Wardyn

Loup City

Football - Clayton Dethlefs

Volleyball - Nadia VanSlyke

Girls Golf - Janessa Jorgensen

Girls Cross Country - Colleen Fulton

Play Production - Colleen Fulton, Creighton Harrington

Loup County

Football - Raif Ruppert

Volleyball - Macy Brown

Girls Cross Country - Madison Guest

Mullen

Football - Kendal Neal, Brendon Walker

Volleyball - Jadyn Chasek, Brooke McCully

Boys Cross country - Trevor Kuncl

Girls Cross country - Molly Paxton

Play Production - Samuel Coble, Madison Jones

Sandhills

Football - Dylan Lister, Bryan Zutavern

Volleyball - Madison Marten

Sargent

Football - Quade Young

Volleyball - Kaylee Kruml

Boys Cross country - Daniel Folkers

Play Production - Bailey Schneider, Quade Young

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Football - Creyton Line

Volleyball - Sarah Glatter, Jennifer Guerra-Mazariegos

Girls Cross Country - Josie Smith, Jacie Wolfinger

Play Production - Danielle Claflin, Mikayla Schroeder

Thedford

Volleyball - Cylee Jameson

Boys Cross country - Jakob Schaefer

Play Production - Cylee Jameson, Rhiannon Painter

