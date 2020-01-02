Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.
The NSAA and the NCPA are proud to recognize all of the 2,554 award winners of the 2019 Fall NCPA Academic All-State Award.
This brings the total number of NCPA Academic All-State Award winners to over 75,000 spanning the 14 years of this awards program.
Local students recognized include:
Anselmo-Merna
Football - Destry Miller, Rhett Safranek
Volleyball - MaShayla Burnett, Alexis Zimmer
Play Production - MaShayla Burnett, Courtney Karstens
Ansley
Football - Tycen Bailey
Volleyball - Brianna Ryan, Karlee Stunkel
Boys Cross Country - David Lewis
Play Production - Jackson Henry, Jasmin Pineda-Dominguez
Arcadia
Football - Jadyn Scott
Volleyball - McKenna Cruikshank
Girls Golf - Kyla Phillips
Girls Cross country - Reagan Williams
Play Production - Shaylee Chilewski, McKenna Cruikshank
Arnold
Football - Samuel Cool
Volleyball - Jadeyn Bubak
Boys Cross Country - Silas Cool
Girls Cross Country - Halie Recoy
Play Production - Landyn Cole, Colbi Smith
Broken Bow
Football - Yance Garner, Mykael Stoddard
Volleyball - Emily Trotter, Majesta Valasek
Girls Golf - Madison Jackson, Graycee Oeltjen
Boys Cross Country - Martin Bailey, Garrett Phillips
Girls Cross Country - Julie Kreitman, Danielle Osmond
Play Production - Isak Chancellor, Abigail Flint
Litchfield
Football - Calvin Finley
Play Production - Sydnee Sweley, Nathan Wardyn
Loup City
Football - Clayton Dethlefs
Volleyball - Nadia VanSlyke
Girls Golf - Janessa Jorgensen
Girls Cross Country - Colleen Fulton
Play Production - Colleen Fulton, Creighton Harrington
Loup County
Football - Raif Ruppert
Volleyball - Macy Brown
Girls Cross Country - Madison Guest
Mullen
Football - Kendal Neal, Brendon Walker
Volleyball - Jadyn Chasek, Brooke McCully
Boys Cross country - Trevor Kuncl
Girls Cross country - Molly Paxton
Play Production - Samuel Coble, Madison Jones
Sandhills
Football - Dylan Lister, Bryan Zutavern
Volleyball - Madison Marten
Sargent
Football - Quade Young
Volleyball - Kaylee Kruml
Boys Cross country - Daniel Folkers
Play Production - Bailey Schneider, Quade Young
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Football - Creyton Line
Volleyball - Sarah Glatter, Jennifer Guerra-Mazariegos
Girls Cross Country - Josie Smith, Jacie Wolfinger
Play Production - Danielle Claflin, Mikayla Schroeder
Thedford
Volleyball - Cylee Jameson
Boys Cross country - Jakob Schaefer
Play Production - Cylee Jameson, Rhiannon Painter
