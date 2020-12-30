NSAA

The following area students were selected as Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association Academic All-State Award Recipients for the 2020 Fall Sports season. This award has been given out to high school students with academic excellence while also participating in sports. The requirements are also follow:

   

1. A nominated student must be a varsity playeror organizational leaderwho has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the seasons for which nominations are accepted.

2. A nominated student must have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average, in all curricular subjects, of 93%or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scaleor the equivalent.

3. NSAA high schools or their cooperative sponsorship may nominate a maximum of two students per NSAA activity program.

Congratulations to all the students who were selected! Your handwork in both the classroom and in your activities and sports does not go unrecognized.

Anselmo-Merna

Football-Seth Chandler and Cort West

Play Production- Carlee Bartak and Grace Morse

Volleyball- Claire Cooksley and Kaitlyn Jacquot

Ansley

Boys Cross-Country- David Lewis

Girls Cross-Country- Harley Myers and Taylor Stark

Football-Tycen Bailey

Play Production- Chancey Hoblyn-Bittner and Samuel Loy

Volleyball- Carli Bailey

Arcadia

Girls Cross-Country- Jessi Heyen

Football- Gavin Sell

Play Production- Brayden Phillips and Reagan Williams

Volleyball- Abby Hulinsky

Arnold

Boys Cross-Country- Silas Cool

Girls Cross-Country- Landyn Cole and Halie Recoy

Football- Samuel Cool

Play Production- Reagan Cool and Colbi Smith

Volleyball- Jadeyn Bubak

Broken Bow

Boys Cross-Country- Noah Osmond and Daine Wardyn

Girls Cross-Country- Anna Lindstrom and Isela Tercero

Football- Austin Harvey and Frazier Kaelin

Girls Golf- Madison Jackson and Graycee Oeltjen

Play Production- Isak Chancellor and Zackery Holloway

Volleyball- Kassidy Cyboron and Cami Schweitzer

Callaway

Football- Dalton Kunkee

Play Production- Dalton Kunkee and Isabelle Stallbaumer

Volleyball- Calyn Laible

Litchfield

Football-Caden Holm

 Play Production- Sydnee Sweley and Nathan Wardyn

Volleyball- Katherine Paitz

Loup City

Girls Cross-Country- Randii Reikofski

Football- Clayton Dethlefs

Girls Golf- Kylie Jerabek and Bailey Kuehl

Play Production- Lindsi Loos and Randii Reikofski

Volleyball- Lindsi Loos

Loup County

Girls Cross-Country- Abigail Lewis

Football- Dean Schroder

Volleyball- Shelby Keith

Mullen

Boys Cross-Country- Trevor Kuncl

Girls Cross-Country- Callie Coble and Josey French

Football- Clayton Moore and Brendon Walker

Play Production- Samuel Coble and Hanna Marshall

Volleyball- Alli Loughran and Samantha Moore

Sandhills

Football- Matthew Dailey and Reed McFadden

Volleyball- Madison Marten

Sargent

Boys Cross-Country- Daniel Folkers

Football- Quade Young

Play Production- Emma Hart and Andrea Maldonado

Volleyball- Emma Hart

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Girls Cross-Country- Josie Smith

Football- Ryan Arbuthnot and Creyton Line

Play Production- Reagan Govier and Mikayla Schroeder

Volleyball- Faith Hernadez and Abbie Rohde

Thedford

Girls Cross-Country- Dayle Haake

Play Production- Rhiannon Painter and Summar Schaefer

Volleyball- Cylee Jameson

