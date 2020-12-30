The following area students were selected as Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association Academic All-State Award Recipients for the 2020 Fall Sports season. This award has been given out to high school students with academic excellence while also participating in sports. The requirements are also follow:
1. A nominated student must be a varsity playeror organizational leaderwho has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the seasons for which nominations are accepted.
2. A nominated student must have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average, in all curricular subjects, of 93%or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scaleor the equivalent.
3. NSAA high schools or their cooperative sponsorship may nominate a maximum of two students per NSAA activity program.
Congratulations to all the students who were selected! Your handwork in both the classroom and in your activities and sports does not go unrecognized.
Anselmo-Merna
Football-Seth Chandler and Cort West
Play Production- Carlee Bartak and Grace Morse
Volleyball- Claire Cooksley and Kaitlyn Jacquot
Ansley
Boys Cross-Country- David Lewis
Girls Cross-Country- Harley Myers and Taylor Stark
Football-Tycen Bailey
Play Production- Chancey Hoblyn-Bittner and Samuel Loy
Volleyball- Carli Bailey
Arcadia
Girls Cross-Country- Jessi Heyen
Football- Gavin Sell
Play Production- Brayden Phillips and Reagan Williams
Volleyball- Abby Hulinsky
Arnold
Boys Cross-Country- Silas Cool
Girls Cross-Country- Landyn Cole and Halie Recoy
Football- Samuel Cool
Play Production- Reagan Cool and Colbi Smith
Volleyball- Jadeyn Bubak
Broken Bow
Boys Cross-Country- Noah Osmond and Daine Wardyn
Girls Cross-Country- Anna Lindstrom and Isela Tercero
Football- Austin Harvey and Frazier Kaelin
Girls Golf- Madison Jackson and Graycee Oeltjen
Play Production- Isak Chancellor and Zackery Holloway
Volleyball- Kassidy Cyboron and Cami Schweitzer
Callaway
Football- Dalton Kunkee
Play Production- Dalton Kunkee and Isabelle Stallbaumer
Volleyball- Calyn Laible
Litchfield
Football-Caden Holm
Play Production- Sydnee Sweley and Nathan Wardyn
Volleyball- Katherine Paitz
Loup City
Girls Cross-Country- Randii Reikofski
Football- Clayton Dethlefs
Girls Golf- Kylie Jerabek and Bailey Kuehl
Play Production- Lindsi Loos and Randii Reikofski
Volleyball- Lindsi Loos
Loup County
Girls Cross-Country- Abigail Lewis
Football- Dean Schroder
Volleyball- Shelby Keith
Mullen
Boys Cross-Country- Trevor Kuncl
Girls Cross-Country- Callie Coble and Josey French
Football- Clayton Moore and Brendon Walker
Play Production- Samuel Coble and Hanna Marshall
Volleyball- Alli Loughran and Samantha Moore
Sandhills
Football- Matthew Dailey and Reed McFadden
Volleyball- Madison Marten
Sargent
Boys Cross-Country- Daniel Folkers
Football- Quade Young
Play Production- Emma Hart and Andrea Maldonado
Volleyball- Emma Hart
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Girls Cross-Country- Josie Smith
Football- Ryan Arbuthnot and Creyton Line
Play Production- Reagan Govier and Mikayla Schroeder
Volleyball- Faith Hernadez and Abbie Rohde
Thedford
Girls Cross-Country- Dayle Haake
Play Production- Rhiannon Painter and Summar Schaefer
Volleyball- Cylee Jameson
