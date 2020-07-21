Earlier this afternoon the NSAA made an announcement regarding fall sports.
The NSAA is preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports season as currently scheduled. First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, and softball are set to begin August 10th.
The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools. This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to work with the Governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools.
For the full statement, please visit this post on the NSAA website: https://nsaahome.org/nsaa-fall-sports-announcement/
