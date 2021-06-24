USAYESS

Over Fathers Day weekend, the Nebraska One Box Team composed of local area shooters was able to take home the National Championship at the USAYESS Junior Clay National Meet in San Antonio, Texas. The group from Nebraska was able to secure first place finishes in eight out of the ten events at the meet. For complete results check out the link below.

Link:https://iclays.com/scores/scores9321.html

