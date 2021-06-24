Over Fathers Day weekend, the Nebraska One Box Team composed of local area shooters was able to take home the National Championship at the USAYESS Junior Clay National Meet in San Antonio, Texas. The group from Nebraska was able to secure first place finishes in eight out of the ten events at the meet. For complete results check out the link below.
Nebraska One Box takes home National Championship in Texas
- Alex G. Eller
-
- Updated
Alex G. Eller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Custer County Resolution #21-2021 on 30x30
- Senate passes bill to help ag producers be a part of climate solution
- National Geographic photgrapher Joel Satore to open 2021 NCF-Envirothon
- Nebraska One Box takes home National Championship in Texas
- Stats and Action Shots from Broken Bow vs Hershland
- Competition heavy on special night at Dawson County Speedway
- Car club leaves Broken Bow and then...
- Action Shots from Legion Baseball vs Gothenburg Melons
Most Popular
Articles
- GUILTY FIRST DEGREE
- Six witnesses take stand in second day of Esch trial
- One of two stolen trucks found
- Results and photos from the Nebraska State Finals in Hastings
- High heat, severe storms and fire danger today
- Car club leaves Broken Bow and then...
- Esch takes stand in own defense in murder trial
- NSP makes arrests after multiple incidents near Kearney
- In the hands of the jury
- Speaker to talk of Nebraska becoming a state at Broken Bow Library
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.