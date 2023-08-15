Aug. 10, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB. - Nebraska Public Media digs into the state’s volleyball culture with a look at some of the powerhouse programs in “State of Volleyball: 2023 Fall Preview.” It premieres at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 24 on Nebraska Public Media.
Husker Head Coach John Cook and Omaha Maverick Head Coach Matt Buttermore will both be in the studio with host Larry Punteney to discuss their upcoming seasons. “State of Volleyball: 2023 Fall Preview” will also include interviews and season previews with Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Wayne State Head Coach Scott Kneifl and University of Nebraska at Kearney Head Coach Rick Squiers. Volleyball writer Lincoln Arneal will also be in studio to discuss key players, schedules and the latest news about the game in Nebraska. “State of Volleyball: 2023 Fall Preview” also airs on Nebraska Public Media at 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Tuesday, Aug. 29, and at 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 30. It airs on the WORLD television channel at 8:30 a.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.