LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Shrine Bowl (NSB) Executive Committee (EB) met yesterday via teleconference.
Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald joined Roger Jasnoch from the Kearney Visitors Bureau, in addition to Shrine Bowl Athletic Trainers Kurt Berhorst and Dave Regier for the meeting. During the productive discussion, the NSBEB agreed on the following framework that will govern preparations for the postponed Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game on July 11.
Governance
The process to deliver the 62 nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game is overseen by a Joint Steering Committee which is led by NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald. The Committee includes Dr. Nolan May, M.D. at New West Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery; Dr. Brad Rodger, M.D. at Rogers Family Practice and Sports Medicine; Kurt Berhorst, ATC at New West Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery; and David Regier, ATC MA and Director of Sports Medicine for the Collegiate East/West Shrine Bowl.
The meetings of the Joint Steering Committee will be held whenever necessary, in order to ensure permanent coordination and efficient decision-making.
Principles
The key elements of the planning for the July 11 Kickoff will replicate the existing Game Delivery Plan for 2020. Particular focus will be placed on the stadium protocols.
On the basis of the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Agenda and all stakeholders will explore all opportunities to reduce the costs that have been caused by the postponement. The NSBEB will continue to assess and discuss jointly the respective impacts caused by the postponement.
A number of measures addressing the potential impact of COVID-19 will be incorporated into the Game Delivery Plan for July. Protocols developed under the guidance of the committee were approved late last week by Two Rivers Health Department. The approved protocols and procedures may be viewed here.
Further Directed Health Measures for the month of July are expected to be released later this month by the Governor’s office that will determine the allowability of contact sports.
Speaking after the meeting, NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald said, “Since the postponement of the Game from June to July was agreed several weeks ago, the strong spirit of collaboration between the NSB, Kearney Visitors Bureau, the City of Kearney, Two River Public Health Department, and the University of Nebraska - Kearney has allowed us to bring some clarity and certainty about the safety and health of participants to the student-athletes, coaches, parents, fans, and stakeholders around the state of Nebraska. The principles outlined today will allow us to continue in this spirit, and to answer the many questions that remain, in as an efficient manner as possible. We believe that the Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be a beacon of hope to Nebraskans during these troubled times. The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Steering Committee will give its all to ensure that this is the case and the event is carried out within the mandated health measures ensuring the safest possible event for everyone.”
NSBEB President Larry Jess commented, “Soon after the postponement of the Shrine Bowl Game on June 6, we established a Steering Committee on April 15 and they have been working since then to create a structure capable of overcoming these unique challenges. We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the success of the Game.”
About the Nebraska Shrine Bowl
The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state's most prestigious high school all-star sports event. The 501(c)(3) non-profit produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Shriners Hospitals for Children is a healthcare system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.
To make a tax-deductible donation to the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska, please visit NEShrineBowl.org/Give.
