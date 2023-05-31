Nebr Womens Pro Volleyball Announces Head Coach in Omaha-RELEASE-05-30-23-FINAL 2

Coach Shelton Collier in “Full Swing” Building Omaha Team

May 30, 2023 - OMAHA - In cooperation with the Pro Volleyball Federation, Nebraska Pro Volleyball is bringing women’s professional volleyball to Omaha. Today, the Omaha-based team announced head coach Shelton Collier, revered for his knowledge of the game and respect for players, who brings more than 40 years of coaching experience and coaching education at the national, international and Olympic levels.

