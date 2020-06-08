Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.