Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team reports to fall camp this Monday, Aug. 16, in preparation for a season that begins next Saturday with an exhibition match at Division I Air Force.
A 25-player roster will have seven practices before heading West to take on the Falcons on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Central. The Lopers were slated to face the USAFA last fall but the match was postponed due to the pandemic. UNK traveled to Wyoming, another member of the Mountain West Conference, to start the 2019 season.
Head coach Rick Squiers and his staff return All-Americans Anna Squiers (middle blocker) and Maddie Squiers (setter) as well as All-MIAA selections Lindsay Nottlemann (libero) and Michaela Bartels (middle blocker). However, seven players that appeared in the 2019 Elite Eight in Denver must be replaced. That group includes 2019 MIAA Co-Player of the Year Julianne Jackson (outside hitter) and two-time All-MIAA pick MK Wolfe (right side).
UNK went 38-1 (20-0 MIAA) in 2019, finishing as National Runner Up after a 3-1 setback to undefeated Cal State San Bernardino in the finals. The Lopers went 16-3 in a “non-countable” 2021 spring season that featured a nine-match win streak and a first-place finish in the MIAA Spring Invite.
Maddie Squiers averaged 11.0 assists, 3.4 digs, 0.9 kills and 0.6 blocks per set in 2019 while hitting .271 and serving up 24 aces. Anna Squiers is closing in on 1,000 career kills (780) and was at 2.5 kills, 1.2 digs and 0.8 blocks per set. The Kearney Catholic grads joined Wolfe on the 2019 Elite Eight All-Tournament team. Next, Nottlemann (Lincoln Pius X) averaged a healthy 5.19 digs as a true junior and is closing in on 1,000 career digs (722) with Bartels (Bennington) now back on the court after suffering a serious injury in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Seven newcomers came aboard last fall with another nine new faces joining the program this season. That large group includes five transfers in outsides CeCe Beahm (Hastings College), Emersen Cyza (U. of Wyoming) and Hayley Daniel (Oklahoma Baptist U.), defensive specialist Breanna Jones (U. of Bridgeport, Conn.) and middle Fallon Stuheit (U. of Nebraska).
UNK starts the 2021 season in New York City at the Molloy College Invite (Sept. 3 & 4) before returning home to host its annual tournament the following weekend.
