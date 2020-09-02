If there was still any bitter taste in the mouths of the Sandhills-Thedford football team after being defeated by Mullen a season ago in the playoffs, they made sure to get rid of it with a convincing 44-0 victory at home August 28 against the Broncos.
The scoring started early for the Knights, as 1,000-yard rusher from a season ago Trae Hickman was sprung free for a 50-yard touchdown run. He was able to muscle his way in for the two-point conversion as well, to put S-T ahead 8-0.
Another explosive run, this time a 35 yarder by Dane Pokorny, stretched the lead out to two possessions. Reece Zutavern was able to sneak in on the two-point attempt making it 16-0 after the first quarter of action.
The only points in the second quarter came on a one-yard touchdown run by Hickman for his second score of the game. He was given the ball on the two-point try and was able to barrel his way in, to extend the lead to 24-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Pokorny was able to score for the second time on a 15-yard run to the endzone. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.
Later on, the passing game got in on the action for the Knights. Quarterback Grant Ahlstrom completed a five-yard pass to Pokorny for a score.
S-T scoring on the night was capped off the same way it was started, with another electrifying touchdown run. Zutavern was able to break free for 41 yards and the score. The two-point conversion run by Hickman was successful.
Stat leaders for the Knights included Hickman and Pokorny who each had 122 rushing yards on the night with multiple touchdowns.
For Mullen, sophomore Clayton Moore had six completions on eighteen attempts for 72 yards. On the ground, Joseph DeNaeyer had six carries for 25 yards and Jaden Emerson had 47 yards receiving.
On defense, Reed McFadden had 11 tackles while Parker Ballenger, Colinn Winkelbauer, and Lan Wilde each had a sack for the Knights.
The Broncos were led by Kyle Durfee with ten sole tackles, Emerson with eight, Joseph DeNaeyer with seven, and Moore and Sean Simonson with six.
The Class D2 No.9 Knights will be on the road traveling out west to take on the Morril Lions at 7 p.m. and Mullen will be on the road at Twin Loup at 7:30 p.m. on September 4.
