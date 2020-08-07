With remote learning taking place in Omaha Public Schools in the first quarter of 2020, the decision was made by the Omaha Public School Board to not participate in sports for at least the start of 2020. The schools affected by the decision are Omaha Bryan, Omaha Burke, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Omaha South, Omaha North, and Omaha Northwest.
No sports for Omaha Public Schools to start the school year
- Alex G. Eller
Alex G. Eller
