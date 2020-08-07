Omaha Public Schools will not compete in sports to begin 2020

With remote learning taking place in Omaha Public Schools in the first quarter of 2020, the decision was made by the Omaha Public School Board to not participate in sports for at least the start of 2020. The schools affected by the decision are Omaha Bryan, Omaha Burke, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Omaha South, Omaha North, and Omaha Northwest. 

Recommended for you