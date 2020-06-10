Press Release by Philip Senff: The North Platte Community College athletic department has made the decision to call off most of its youth and team camps amid current COVID-19 restrictions.
All volleyball and women’s basketball camps have been cancelled, including the joint camps scheduled for July 8-10 and July 13-15. The volleyball and women’s basketball team camps planned for July 6-7 and July 25 are also off.
Additionally, the men’s basketball team has cancelled all of its individual camps. A team camp is still being considered for men’s basketball, pending state health measures.
Refunds can be received by contacting head volleyball coach Alexa McCall at mccalla@mpcc.edu or head women’s basketball coach Jeff Thurman at thurmanj@mpcc.edu.
