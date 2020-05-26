On May 21 during the NSAA Board of Directors May meeting, the Board of Directors voted 7-1 to add Girls Wrestling as an emerging sport.
NSAA Board of Directors Vote 7-1 to Add Girls Wrestling
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- NSAA Board of Directors Vote 7-1 to Add Girls Wrestling
- Broken Bow testing finds only one positive case
- Saluting Senior Athletes in Unprecedented Times
- Memorial Day May 25 2020
- West Nile Virus - Fight the bite!
- First Baptist Church Food Pantry A Success
- Rodeos can resume June 1 for most of Nebraska
- Eased restrictions for 89 of Nebraska's 93 counties in June
Most Popular
Articles
- Public Meeting Requirement moved up to 50 people
- Broken Bow testing finds only one positive case
- CORRECTION: No CDLs at Custer County Courthouse
- Broken Bow to get a new track, School board votes 4-2
- COVID-19 testing to be in Broken Bow
- Gov. Ricketts thinks there will be football this fall
- Eased restrictions for 89 of Nebraska's 93 counties in June
- Rodeos can resume June 1 for most of Nebraska
- COVID-19 testing in Broken Bow today and tomorrow
- Saluting Seniors in Unprecedented Times
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.