NSAA

The 2020 fall sports classifications are now available on the NSAA website.

CC - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/cc/2020CCClassifications.pdf

SB - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/soft/2020SBClassifications.pdf

GGO - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/ggolf/2020GGOClassifications.pdf 

VB - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/volley/2020VBClassifications.pdf

