Big games by Halmowitz, Callhan and Blackwell helped power Ogallala to a 12-4 victory over the Broken Bow Seniors June 21 in Ogallala. The three players teamed up and combined for all runs scored in the game for the home squad.
Broken Bow was held scoreless all the way up until the fourth inning of the game. At this point, the Seniors were trailing 4-0.
With Austin Harvey and Conner Wells on base after being walked, they both came around to score on a single line drive to center field by Sam Loy.
The third run of the inning was a fielder choice hit by Coy Johnson. Instead of getting Kaden McKean out going home, Ogallala went to second base and got Loy for out number two.
In the bottom of the fourth Broken Bow was able to keep the home team in check with two grounds outs and a strikeout by Blake Denson.
Johnson led off the top of the fifth inning with a single to begin the inning. After getting around to third, he stole home safely on a wild pitch to tie the game.
Ogallala made sure to hold on to its lead by hitting two doubles and a triple that resulted in four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Blackwell's second triple of the game spelled trouble for the Seniors in the top of the sixth, as it propelled the home team to four more runs and an eight-run ruling of Broken Bow.
The Seniors are back in action against Overton on June 25 at 8 p.m. at Paul Brown Field.
