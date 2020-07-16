North Platte, Neb. – July 15, 2020 – Horses changed Mardee Swanson’s life for the better, enriching it with hobbies, friends, and travel.
The North Platte woman, a long-time volunteer with the NebraskalandDays (NLD) celebration, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, and the Miss Rodeo America Association, grew up a “city girl” in Curtis, Neb.
She and her husband Swede married in 1960, and later became friends with Albert and Connie Holmes, who introduced them to rodeo. Holmes, a steer wrestler, thought Swede should try it. He did, “and fell in love with it,” Mardee said. “He competed for the next 35 years of his life.”
She had wanted to learn to ride, and in 1968, saw a newspaper ad inviting women who loved horses to meet. She joined the group, which became the Velvet Spurs. “I had never ridden a horse till I joined up with them,” she said.
The next spring, in 1969, NLD moved from Lincoln to North Platte, and the Velvet Spurs, including Swanson, rode in the parade. Little did Swanson know that she would not miss another NLD celebration for the next 52 years.
She and Swede were involved with NLD and the rodeo in a variety of ways. As pork producers, they helped with the pork breakfast that was part of NLD. She remembers transporting eggs cooked at a school in North Platte across town, to the mall, in their vehicle, which was the perfect fit for the tall warming dishes.
Swanson became a NLD board member in 1990, the only woman on the twelve-person board. She served four years, with the last year as president.
It was during her tenure on the NLD board that the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant moved from Burwell to North Platte. She had served as a judge for the Miss Buffalo Bill Rodeo pageant, and when the state title contest was moved, she worked to have it incorporated into the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.
Swanson got involved with the Miss Rodeo America pageant in 1991, serving as the Nebraska national director for a decade and on the executive board for six years. For years, she was in charge of the Nebraska queen, from the time the young woman was crowned in June till eighteen months later, when she competed for the title of Miss Rodeo America in December in Las Vegas. She also volunteered her time on several Miss Rodeo America pageant committees.
Swanson isn’t scared of work; she chairs the Miss Rodeo Nebraska scholarship committee, helping raise funds and gathering items for the auction. Last year, the association gave out close to $8,000 in scholarships, she said.
When Swede began steer wrestling, she learned to barrel race. The two of them competed at regional rodeos across the area. Swede traveled more with rodeo than she did, often going with Harrison Halligan, another North Platte steer wrestler. As she learned to ride and run barrels, her husband told her, “you’d do better if you kept your eyes open when you run barrels,” she laughed.
At the rodeo, which will take place August 5-8 this year, she has carried the American flag, participated with the Velvet Spurs, and helped organize the queens as they carry flags in the grand entry. She even carries a sponsor flag herself now and then, but has to borrow a horse from a friend, as she no longer owns one.
She and Swede lived in a little house near Buffalo Bill Cody’s house, before it became a state park, then lived in California and Oregon before coming back to Nebraska. They made their home in Hershey, and after Swede passed away in 2004, she spent another five years in Hershey before moving to North Platte.
She’s a charter member of the Velvet Spurs and the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, is a Cody Cavalry member, and, last December, was inducted into the Miss Rodeo America Hall of Fame.
But Swanson doesn’t volunteer for the glory. “It’s wonderful to receive the awards,” she said. “But I never joined anything to attain an award. It was to help the cause and the people.” And she shares credit with her fellow volunteers. “You never do anything by yourself (on committees). It’s everyone involved who puts it together and makes it work.”
She and Swede have a son, Shane and his wife Michelle, who live in Loveland, Colo., and daughters, Sabrena and Kelly, who live in Newnan, Georgia. She has three granddaughters, three grandsons, and two great-grandchildren.
Swanson acknowledges that she’s done a wide variety of things throughout her life.
“I’m very lucky,” she said. “I attribute a lot of the things I’ve done to learning how to ride a horse.”
The Buffalo Bill Rodeo will take place August 5-8 in North Platte. Tickets are general admission and cost $15. They can be purchased at the NebraskaLandDays office, online at www.NebrasklandDays.com, and at the gate. For more information, visit the website or call the office at 308.532.7939.
