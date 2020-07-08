NORTH PLATTE - Getting the chance to shine in front of an Independence Day crowd, the competitors battled from beginning to end to punch their tickets to the winners circle at the Red, White and Boom Night of racing action at Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte, Nebraska on Saturday evening.
Stepping into the bright lights of the winners circle were the quartet of Colton Osborn, Troy Bayne, Mikey Dancer and Luke Wassom, as they claimed top honors in their respective IMCA divisions.
Putting on a dominating performance to lead from beginning to end, the efforts of Colton Osborn were rewarded with an IMCA Modified feature victory. Osborn of Cozad, Nebraska started the event on the pole and never looked back as he built cushions between himself and the field on the few restarts that were a part of the feature event. Coming from the inside of the third row to earn a podium spot was the goal for Andrew Dillenburg of North Platte. Dillenburg was able to achieve that goal as he drove his way to third place early on in the feature event to then step up the ladder one more rung to earn runner-up honors. Overcoming early troubles, Trevor Geist of Yuma, Colorado finished with a fury to earn third place overall. Geist started on the outside of the front row when the green flag was waved. Ayden Steffens of North Platte and Burlington, Colorado’s Don Geist finished fourth and fifth in the feature event.
Rocking and rolling to a winning tune, Troy Bayne of Hershey piloted his hot rod to a IMCA Northern Sport Modified victory after starting on the outside of the front row when the green flag was dropped. Bayne was able to showcase great consistence through the feature and hold off all charges in the waning laps to earn the victory. Opening night feature winner Jamey Kennicutt of Gothenburg, Nebraska started the feature on the inside of the second row and was able to be among the lead group in the early going. Kennicutt was able to gain momentum through the feature and cut into Bayne’s lead with the assistance of caution flags but it wasn’t enough to move past Bayne and Kennicutt was forced to settle with runner-up accolades. Jake Wolsleben of Cozad was able to get up on the wheel at the drop of the green flag to be among the top five in the initial laps and was able to make the moves that paid off to move into third place overall, where he would finish after starting on the inside of the third row. Chad Cowan of Gering and Zane Turner of North Platte rounded out the top five finishers.
In the most exciting feature of the evening, Bob Chalupa of McCook, Nebraska was the early leader as he started on the pole of the IMCA Stock Car feature. Chalupa led the first five laps on his way to a fourth place finish. Chalupa relinquished the lead to Mikey Dancer of North Platte on the sixth lap. Dancer started the feature in the fourth row and had to work through traffic to gain the lead and never look back to win the feature. Hot on the heels of Dancer was Colton Osborn of Cozad, as he encountered heavier traffic coming from his fifth row starting spot during the feature. Osborn ran out of a real estate on making a move for the lead as the checkered flag was waved and the Cozad hotshoe was forced to settle with runner-up honors. Heat race winner Jeff Whiting of Gothenburg, Nebraska was able to continue his string of good fortunes as he finished third overall after starting in the third row when the green flag was waved. Travis Demilt of Ogallala, Nebraska and McCook’s Bob Chalupa finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The IMCA Hobby Stock feature event was as good as advertised, as 12 competitors challenged for top honors. When all the smoke was diminishing, Awesome Luke Wassom of Broken Bow, Nebraska was in the winners circle. Wassom took control of the lead position on the fifth lap and never trailed again as he drove to the front from the fourth row. Making a great debut in North Platte, Brad Willox of Wellington, Colorado took home the runner-up accolades. Willox was able to drive to the lead group from his fifth row starting position and put a little pressure on Wassom for the lead during the waning laps. Cody Williams of Minneapolis, Kansas was able to drive from his fifth row starting position to third place overall. Williams engaged in a heated battle for position with Willox for much of the feature event. Early leader Riley Kort of Gothenburg, who led the first four laps was able to finish fourth place and Nate Refior of Sutton, Nebraska was close behind in fifth place overall.
Racing action returns to Lincoln County raceway this upcoming Saturday, July 11th with all five IMCA classes competing for accolades which include IMCA Modifieds, Northern Sport Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts. Racing action is slated to start at 7 p.m.
(Unofficial Results)
--IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 3. 10t-Trevor Geist; 4. 12a-Ayden Steffens; 5. 10g-Don Geist; 6. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 7. 848-Troy Douglas.
--IMCA Northern Sport Mod Feature: 1. 2-Troy Bayne; 2. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 3. 01-Jake Wolsleben; 4. 76-Chad Cowan; 5. 69z-Zane Turner; 6. 26t-Alex Donovan; 7. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 8. 17-Dallas Tobey; 9. 26-Marcus Florom; 10. 59-Tyler Rajdl.
--IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 45-Mikey Dancer; 2. 50c-Colton Osborn; 3. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 4. 5d-Travis Demilt; 5. 24-Bob Chalupa; 6. 12az-Rick Maier; 7. 4-Mike Earll; 8. 83z-Allen Zimmerman; 9. 19-Dana Morgan; 10. 14-Brooke Baker.
--IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 2w-Luke Wassom; 2. B57-Brad Willox; 3. 77-Cody Williams; 4. 45r-Riley Kort; 5. R89-Nate Refior; 6. 5t-Cody Topinka; 7. 83s-Paxton Stubbs; 8. 20b-Brady Henderson; 9. 24-Tylan Lambertus; 10. 20-Tanner Clough.
