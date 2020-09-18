(Peru, Neb.) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced on their National Awards Day on September 15 that over 10,000 student-athletes were named as 2019-20 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
Seven Peru State men's basketball players were named to the list.
Graduated seniors Deonte McReynolds (Chicago), Nick Brannon (Las Vegas), and Drew Switzer (Casper, Wyo.) headed the list. They were joined by senior Isaac Simpson (Papillion) and juniors Padyn Borders (Broken Bow), Cade Connell (Arnold), and Blake Petersen (Columbus).
In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.
McReynolds graduated with an accounting degree and is now employed by the College. Brannon finished his degree in management while Switzer graduated with a marketing degree.
Simpson is majoring in elementary education while Borders and Connell were management majors. Petersen is majoring in kinesiology.
In addition, these seven, along with their other teammates were one of Peru State's eight teams to be recognized as an NAIA Scholar Team. The Bobcat men's basketball team finished the year with a composite grade point average of 3.131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.