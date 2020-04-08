Peru State Logo

(Peru, Neb.) – Recently, 73 Peru State student-athletes were named to its Fall 2019 Dean’s List.

All nine of the athletic department’s programs were represented with at least three or more individuals. In order to make Peru State’s Dean’s List, a student must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester, and be degree seeking.

This fall, the College introduced the President’s List which recognized those with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Those student-athletes earning that honor were noted in a separate release.

The golf and volleyball teams had the highest percentage of their teams earning dean’s list and/or president's list recognition. All of the members of the golf team were on one of the two lists.

The following is a listing of those making the Dean’s List by sport with their hometown, and major.

FOOTBALL

Gustavo Brochetto (Sao Marcos, Brazil) – Biochemical Science

Joseph Cervantes (Wilmington, Calif.) – Public Administration

Luke Dalley (Essex, Iowa) – Kinesiology

Nicolas Harris (Salt Lake City, Utah) – Criminal Justice-Administration

Gaige Hegge (Wausa) – Criminal Justice-Administration

Michael Lombardi (Peru) – Criminal Justice-Administration

Nicholas Novak (Dawson) – Criminal Justice-Administration

Ki’Jana Owens (Peru) – Kinesiology

Beau Peschel (Missouri Valley, Iowa) – Criminal Justice-Administration

Austin Rosas (Red Bluff, Calif.) – Psychology

Cameron Schlender (Kearney) – Biological Science

Tristan Unruh (Auburn) – Kinesiology

VOLLEYBALL

Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) – Health and Physical Education K-12

Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.) – K-12 Special Education

Alyssa Childers (Crete) – Management

Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) – Pre-Radiation Science Technology

Cassandra Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) – Marketing

Savanna Davis (Anchorage, Alaska) – Management

Dawson Sharman (Sidney) – Management

Arianna Waschkowski (Bellevue) – Elementary Education

CROSS COUNTRY

Hailee Lynn (Malcolm) – Pre-Veterinary Science

Makalah Scheele (Beatrice) – Psychology

Sophia Schroeder (Ravenna) – Graphic Design

Jacey Sutton (Wahoo) – Management

Brealynn Wattier (Raymond) – English

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Allison Baker (Nebraska City) – Pre-Dental Hygiene

Daspin Bruning (Everest, Kan.) – Kinesiology

Addison Gyhra (Auburn) – Elementary Education

Reagan Kirkwood (Valley Falls, Kan.) – Kinesiology

Brooke Maeda (Honolulu, Hawaii) – Biochemical Science

Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Bellevue) – Kinesiology

Madison McPhillips (Omaha) – Psychology

Julie Miller (Lansing, Kan.) – Elementary Education

Allison Tichy (Bellevue) – Kinesiology

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Drew Bippes (Falls City) – Undecided

Padyn Borders (Broken Bow) – Management

Nicholas Brannon (Las Vegas) – Management

Cade Connell (Arnold) – Management

Marcus Davis (Kansas City, Kan.) – Criminal Justice- Law and Society

Logan Jasa (Sterling) – Management

Ante Martinac (Zagreb, Croatia) – Management

Wil McCoy (Lincoln) – Management

Deonte McReynolds (Chicago, Ill.) – Accounting

Blake Petersen (Columbus) – Kinesiology

Tucker Pinyan (Lincoln) – Management

BASEBALL

Jaxson Balm (Auburn) – Elementary Education

Jose Chacin Martinez (Machiques, Venezuela) – Marketing

Julian Fernandez (Middle Village, N.Y.) – Criminal Justice-Administration

Reiner Mendez (Barquisimeto, Venezuela) - Kinesiology

Luis Pacheco (West Park, Fla.) – Accounting/CPA

Joycer Raymondi (Berwyn, Ill.) – Management

Diego Rivera (Carolina, Puerto Rico) – Criminal Justice-Law and Society

Felix Rodriguez (Carolina, Puerto Rico) – Accounting

Joshua Santiago (Carolina, Puerto Rico) – Accounting/CPA

Jackson Tingwald (Ralston) – Health and Physical Education K-12

Bryan Vega (Cayey, Puerto Rico) – Computer Management Information System

SOFTBALL

Amiya Coleman (Lincoln) – Art-Fine Arts

Emily Deaton (Williamson, W. Va.) – K-12 Special Education

Carlye Rothschild (Eros, La.) – Biochemical Science

Kacie Salazar (Bakersfield, Calif.) – Criminal Justice- Counseling

Takia Walker (Enterprise Ala.) – Biological Science

GOLF

Vivian Brown (Wichita, Kan.) – Early Childhood Education Incl. B-3

Kayla Myers (Sidney, Iowa) – Mathematics Teaching

Sydney Neal (Peru) – Management

CHEERLEADING

Hailey Babish (Lemoyne) – Disease and Human Health

Molly Brown (Falls City) – Elementary Education

Kelsey Brundage (Juniata) – Music K-12 Vocal/Instrumental

Azlyn Fendrick (Lincoln) – Marketing

Shea Kinnison (Nebraska City) – Elementary Education

Destiny Maguire (Greenwood) – Marketing

Kortney Reitz (North Platte) – Marketing

Cassandra Seckel (Columbus) – Elementary Education

Rebecca Wilson (Ashland) – Pre-Radiation Science Technology

In addition, many other student-athletes who had completed their eligibility and were finishing their degrees, along with student assistants and student managers, were on the Dean’s List.

Athletic director Wayne Albury was pleased with the number of student-athletes gaining recognition. He stated, “Having 99 student-athletes on either the President’s or Dean’s is a significant accomplishment for our department."

