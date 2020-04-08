(Peru, Neb.) – Recently, 73 Peru State student-athletes were named to its Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
All nine of the athletic department’s programs were represented with at least three or more individuals. In order to make Peru State’s Dean’s List, a student must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester, and be degree seeking.
This fall, the College introduced the President’s List which recognized those with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Those student-athletes earning that honor were noted in a separate release.
The golf and volleyball teams had the highest percentage of their teams earning dean’s list and/or president's list recognition. All of the members of the golf team were on one of the two lists.
The following is a listing of those making the Dean’s List by sport with their hometown, and major.
FOOTBALL
Gustavo Brochetto (Sao Marcos, Brazil) – Biochemical Science
Joseph Cervantes (Wilmington, Calif.) – Public Administration
Luke Dalley (Essex, Iowa) – Kinesiology
Nicolas Harris (Salt Lake City, Utah) – Criminal Justice-Administration
Gaige Hegge (Wausa) – Criminal Justice-Administration
Michael Lombardi (Peru) – Criminal Justice-Administration
Nicholas Novak (Dawson) – Criminal Justice-Administration
Ki’Jana Owens (Peru) – Kinesiology
Beau Peschel (Missouri Valley, Iowa) – Criminal Justice-Administration
Austin Rosas (Red Bluff, Calif.) – Psychology
Cameron Schlender (Kearney) – Biological Science
Tristan Unruh (Auburn) – Kinesiology
VOLLEYBALL
Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) – Health and Physical Education K-12
Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.) – K-12 Special Education
Alyssa Childers (Crete) – Management
Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) – Pre-Radiation Science Technology
Cassandra Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) – Marketing
Savanna Davis (Anchorage, Alaska) – Management
Dawson Sharman (Sidney) – Management
Arianna Waschkowski (Bellevue) – Elementary Education
CROSS COUNTRY
Hailee Lynn (Malcolm) – Pre-Veterinary Science
Makalah Scheele (Beatrice) – Psychology
Sophia Schroeder (Ravenna) – Graphic Design
Jacey Sutton (Wahoo) – Management
Brealynn Wattier (Raymond) – English
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Allison Baker (Nebraska City) – Pre-Dental Hygiene
Daspin Bruning (Everest, Kan.) – Kinesiology
Addison Gyhra (Auburn) – Elementary Education
Reagan Kirkwood (Valley Falls, Kan.) – Kinesiology
Brooke Maeda (Honolulu, Hawaii) – Biochemical Science
Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Bellevue) – Kinesiology
Madison McPhillips (Omaha) – Psychology
Julie Miller (Lansing, Kan.) – Elementary Education
Allison Tichy (Bellevue) – Kinesiology
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Drew Bippes (Falls City) – Undecided
Padyn Borders (Broken Bow) – Management
Nicholas Brannon (Las Vegas) – Management
Cade Connell (Arnold) – Management
Marcus Davis (Kansas City, Kan.) – Criminal Justice- Law and Society
Logan Jasa (Sterling) – Management
Ante Martinac (Zagreb, Croatia) – Management
Wil McCoy (Lincoln) – Management
Deonte McReynolds (Chicago, Ill.) – Accounting
Blake Petersen (Columbus) – Kinesiology
Tucker Pinyan (Lincoln) – Management
BASEBALL
Jaxson Balm (Auburn) – Elementary Education
Jose Chacin Martinez (Machiques, Venezuela) – Marketing
Julian Fernandez (Middle Village, N.Y.) – Criminal Justice-Administration
Reiner Mendez (Barquisimeto, Venezuela) - Kinesiology
Luis Pacheco (West Park, Fla.) – Accounting/CPA
Joycer Raymondi (Berwyn, Ill.) – Management
Diego Rivera (Carolina, Puerto Rico) – Criminal Justice-Law and Society
Felix Rodriguez (Carolina, Puerto Rico) – Accounting
Joshua Santiago (Carolina, Puerto Rico) – Accounting/CPA
Jackson Tingwald (Ralston) – Health and Physical Education K-12
Bryan Vega (Cayey, Puerto Rico) – Computer Management Information System
SOFTBALL
Amiya Coleman (Lincoln) – Art-Fine Arts
Emily Deaton (Williamson, W. Va.) – K-12 Special Education
Carlye Rothschild (Eros, La.) – Biochemical Science
Kacie Salazar (Bakersfield, Calif.) – Criminal Justice- Counseling
Takia Walker (Enterprise Ala.) – Biological Science
GOLF
Vivian Brown (Wichita, Kan.) – Early Childhood Education Incl. B-3
Kayla Myers (Sidney, Iowa) – Mathematics Teaching
Sydney Neal (Peru) – Management
CHEERLEADING
Hailey Babish (Lemoyne) – Disease and Human Health
Molly Brown (Falls City) – Elementary Education
Kelsey Brundage (Juniata) – Music K-12 Vocal/Instrumental
Azlyn Fendrick (Lincoln) – Marketing
Shea Kinnison (Nebraska City) – Elementary Education
Destiny Maguire (Greenwood) – Marketing
Kortney Reitz (North Platte) – Marketing
Cassandra Seckel (Columbus) – Elementary Education
Rebecca Wilson (Ashland) – Pre-Radiation Science Technology
In addition, many other student-athletes who had completed their eligibility and were finishing their degrees, along with student assistants and student managers, were on the Dean’s List.
Athletic director Wayne Albury was pleased with the number of student-athletes gaining recognition. He stated, “Having 99 student-athletes on either the President’s or Dean’s is a significant accomplishment for our department."
