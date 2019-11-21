The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will release rooster pheasants at 14 wildlife management areas in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The 14 areas are: Powder Creek, (Dixon County), Oak Valley (Madison County), Wilkinson (Platte County), George Syas (Nance County), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County), Pressey (Custer County), Cornhusker (Hall County), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York County), Branched Oak (Lancaster County), Yankee Hill (Lancaster County), Arrowhead (Gage County), Hickory Ridge (Johnson County), Twin Oaks (Johnson County), and Rakes Creek (Cass County). Kirkpatrick Basin North and Wilkinson are non-toxic shot only, but otherwise all normal regulations apply.
The pheasants will be released to increase hunting opportunities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and encourage families to go afield together. This also offers a good opportunity to complete the Take ’Em Hunting Challenge (OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting) or participate in the Upland Slam (OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam). Thanksgiving is Nov. 28.
The pheasant season runs through Jan. 31, 2020. Permits, including the nonresident two-day hunt permit, may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org. The nonresident two-day permit is valid for any two consecutive days of upland game or waterfowl hunting during the calendar year. Applicable stamps must be purchased.
For more information on these and other hunting locations, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas or call Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.
