Twin Loup's season came to an end Nov. 12 with a 34-24 loss to Pleasanton in the Class D2 Quarterfinals. Twin Loup finished their season 6-5.
Photos of the Twin Loup vs Pleasanton Class D2 Quarterfinals
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
