Tuesday's "Pink Out" at Anselmo-Merna's volleyball triangular went well. A-M players and spectators alike wore pink for #digthepink. Proceeds from fund raising will go towards supporting cancer awareness and cancer patients. "The event was a success with the generous donations of area businesses," Lightfoot said. See more info and more photos in the Sept. 30 issue of the Custer County Chief.
