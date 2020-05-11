Baseball and softball will be able to resume play in June under strict guidelines, according to Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The governor made the announcement at today’s (May 11, 2020) press conference.
The governor said practices can resume June 1 with games to begin June 18. Guidelines include players using their own bats, helmets and gloves as well as players not sharing snacks or drinks.
In addition, parents will be asked to drop off players and then stay in the car. Bleachers are not to be used for viewing the game. Spectators will be asked to either stand or bring their own chairs so that they can social distance.
Masks may be impractical for the players to wear, however, the Governor said spectators will be encouraged to wear masks.
“We will start out slow and see how it works,” Ricketts said.
In addition to setting quidelines on resuming some sport, Nebraska Commissioner of Education Dr. Matthew Blomstedt said protocol on making school facilities available for use is also being looked at, though no details were shared at Monday’s press conference.
Asked if the experience of resuming baseball and softball will impact the plans for fall sports, Blomstedt answered, “It absolutely will,” he said, “We will use every little moment to learn.”
Full details of the guidelines will be availabl at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx according to the governor.
