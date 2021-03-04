The Pleasanton girls basketball team has earned the opportunity to defend their Class D1 Crown from last year, by defeating Archbishop Bergan 61 to 52 in the semifinals of the Class D1 Girls State basketball tournament.
Early on Kaci Pierce and Isabelle Paitz connected on jump shots to help the Bulldogs keep the score tied at 8-8 after one-quarter of play.
Lauren Baker's three for Bergan helped put the Knights ahead 13-8 early in the second. The Bulldogs were able to rally and a bucket by Pierce put the Bulldogs in front 19-18 at halftime.
Pleasanton continued to build on their lead with a jumper by Pierce and then back-to-back threes by Kaitlyn Linder and Regan Weisdorfer. Layups by Linder and Paitz to close the third quarter out had the Bulldogs in charge 44-23.
Bergan rallied to begin the fourth and the score was 47-23 after Lauren Baker made a layup and free-throw. The lead continued to dwindle to 57-52 with less than a minute to go with a driving basket by Lauren Baker.
Pleasanton was able to hang on in the end as Kaci Pierce knocked down four free throws in the final minute.
Pierce ended up leading the Bulldogs with 18 points in the game.
Pleasanton moves on to play the winner of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Weeping Water on March 6 at 9 a.m. in the D1 State Title game.
