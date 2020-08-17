Local pool players were recognized for winning the Fall Session of the American Pool players Association (APA) 8-Ball and 9-Ball Pool Leagues.
Winning the Monday 8-Ball title was “KO’s” out of Ansley. Eight Ball League MVP awards went to Brad Young, Bobby Baxter and David Haskell.
The Thursday 9-Ball championship went to “The Drifters” out of Mr. Rudy’s in Sargent. Nine Ball MVP awards went to Ryan Chandler, Heather Callahan and David Haskell
Each winning teams session advance to the Western Nebraska APA World Qualifiers to compete for trips to the APA World Pool Championships in Las Vegas.
For more information or to register a team, call the APA at 308-344-4811 or text 402-287-4815. Follow the Western Nebraska APA Pool Leagues on Facebook.
