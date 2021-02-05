Quade Young to play football at Chadron State
- Alex G. Eller
-
- Updated
On Tuesday, Feb 2nd
Quade Young of Sargent High School and the Twin Loup Wolves signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for Coach Jay Long and the Chadron State Eagles.
Young is projected to play Linebacker for the Eagles next fall. This might have something to do with the fact, that he holds the school record for both tackles in a game and a season.
In 2020, on a young and inexperienced team, Young led the Wolves from the quarterback position and earned an Honorable-Mention All-State position. On top of that, he was a three-time first-team All-District Selection and in 2019 was an All-State linebacker for Class D2.
For more information on this signing check out the Feb. 11 Custer County Chief paper.
Alex G. Eller
