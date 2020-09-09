Ansley-Litchfield played host to the Ravenna in their home opener in Litchfield on September 4. The Spartans took a commanding 14-0 lead, only to lose in the end 30-14.
A-L was able to move the ball quickly down the field on their first possession. Leyton Rohde was able to score from one yard out, less than three minutes into the game. After the missed two-point conversion it was 6-0.
Later in the quarter, Rohde showed his arm talent connecting with Tycen Bailey for a three-yard pass and score. Rohde was able to complete another pass on the two-point try, this time finding Caden Holm.
Ravenna finally woke up from their slow start at the beginning of the second quarter.
Four seconds into the second, Jesse Drahota was able to run the ball in for a score from two yards out. The two-point conversion run by Zach Lewandowski cut the deficit to six points.
The momentum shifter in the game came for the Blue Jays with 8:51 in the half. Lewandowski was able to complete a 54-yard pass to Hunter Douglas for a score that tied the game up.
Lewandowski was able to find the endzone one more time before halftime, scoring on a ten-yard run with 2:51. The two-point conversion run by Drahota was good, giving Ravenna a 22-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, only six points were scored. It came on a Lewandowski three-yard run, his second rushing touchdown, and third combined the Blue Jays.
Stat wise, the Spartans threw for 161 yards and Ravenna had 155. The big difference was the 285 yards the Blue Jays were able to gain on the ground, compared to the 63 yards by A-L.
The Spartans also had two turnovers in the game and Ravenna had zero.
Leaders for A-L were the quarterback Rohde who thew for 161 yards and had one passing touchdown. On the ground, Kolby Larson had 30 rushing yards and Cooper Slingsby had 29. Bailey had an outstanding game catching the ball with 115 yards on seven receptions.
Defensively Jackson Henry had ten solo tackles, followed by Kolby Larson with seven, Tycen Bailey with eight, and Kolby Larson with seven.
Next up, the Spartans have a home game Sept. 11 against Axtell who is 0-2. The Wildcats are coming off a 48-36 loss to Pleasanton.
